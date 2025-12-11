Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow (Dec 12-14)

* Gags and pranks: Stand-up comedy Watch Anubhav Singh Bassi for his inimitable style, razor-sharp timing, and wonderfully whacky anecdotes. (Anubhav Singh Bassi | Facebook)

After his show was cancelled in February, stand-up comic Anubhav Singh Bassi is back on stage this weekend. The Meerut-born performer — who has dabbled in law, business, and even the UPSC before finding his way to the stage — is ready to spill the beans on past debacles, in his latest show, Kisi Ko Batana Mat. Watch him for his inimitable style, razor-sharp timing, and wonderfully whacky anecdotes.

When: December 13, 3 pm and 7 pm

Where: Jupiter Auditorium, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan

Entry: Prices start at ₹1,999; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

* Celebrating scribes: Metaphor Lucknow Literature Festival

Step into Le Press, the restored former headquarters of Newal Kishore Press, for a two-day celebration of Lucknow and its many-layered identity, at the 13th Metaphor Lucknow Lit Fest. The festival brings together conversations about rebels with pens ranging from the freedom fighter Yashpal to the International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq.

Across the weekend, catch sessions about young poets, cinema’s influence on literature (with filmmaker Sudhir Mishra), the history of women’s cricket in India, and the restoration of Constantia (now the La Martiniere college building).

A Dastangoi performance by Himanshu Bajpai will further anchor the festival within the city’s rich storytelling traditions.

When: December 13 and 14

Where: Le Press

Entry: Free

* Mic-grab: A spoken-word and storytelling event

Head to the Spill the Word event this weekend, hosted by Kavita Kisse Kahaniyan, a seven-year-old Lucknow-based spoken-word platform. All are welcome, at this intimate space where poets and spinners of yarns are welcome to try out new work, learn on the go and even perform for the first time.

Expect interesting tales, bring focused attention, and join a welcoming audience reading to cheer all on. Koin in a bunch of ice-breaking games as well, built around music, words and stories. Founder Priyanshu AP Singh promises an evening that will turn strangers into friends, and offer some much-needed digital detoxing too.

When: December 14, 2 pm onwards

Where: Birspark

Entry: Prices start at ₹99; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

* Jest kidding: Stand-up by Rohit Swain

Head to Odia comic Rohit Swain’s laughter-filled event to hear his playful quips on subjects ranging from preschool fees to Shah Rukh Khan fans in Singapore, as he brings his new comedy special, UP Se Hun, to the state’s most graceful city. Watch out for his popular UP Guy character and his take on the people of his state.

When: December 14, 6 pm

Where: Lucknow Events Club, Vivek Khand, Gomti Nagar

Entry: Free