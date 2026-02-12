Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow (Feb 13-15)

Literature Festival: Sahitya Aaj Tak Sonu Nigam is coming to the Awadhi city this weekend to regale audiences with his massive hits

What: The influential Hindi literary festival Sahitya Aajtak returns this weekend with a vibrant mix of literary discussions, performances, and poetry. The line-up features eminent personalities from cinema, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Manoj Tiwari, Taapsee Pannu, and Ravi Kishan, alongside music artists such as Jasbir Jassi, Sonal Jain, and Hariharan.

Don’t miss the engaging literary sessions with Shahid Anjum, Pavan Singh, and Rajni Gupt, as well as the kavi sammelan featuring Vishnu Saxena, Anamika Amber, and Sudeep Bhola. Adding a lighter touch to the programme is a stand-up act by Amit Mishra and his team.

Where: Ambedkar Memorial Park

When: February 14 and 15 (Saturday and Sunday), noon onwards

Entry: Free; passes available on bookmyshow.com

Concert: Sonu Nigam Live

What: One of India’s most versatile singers, Sonu Nigam, is coming to the Awadhi city this weekend to regale audiences with his massive hits, including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath), Sandese Aate Hain (Border), Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham), and Saathiya. Known for his complex, emotional, and evocative melodies, Nigam will perform on Valentine’s Day at the Ekana International Football Stadium, bringing his Deewana Tera tour to Lucknow.

Where: Ekana International Football Stadium

When: February 14 (Saturday); 7 pm

Entry: Prices start at ₹999

Celebrate love at a dedicated festival

What: Extend Valentine’s Day into a two-day celebration at Love Ambrosia, a lifestyle and culture event featuring live entertainment, from DJ Teddy to soulful Rajasthani folk performances. The festival will also showcase 12 visual artists creating art and interactive installations in real time. With curated food stalls, a bar, and shopping zones, the event promises a relaxed and engaging experience. Open to couples, families, and solo guests alike, Love Ambrosia invites everyone to celebrate love in all its forms.

When: February 13 and 14 (Friday and Saturday), 11 am onwards

Where: Ram Manohar Lohia Park Gate

Entry: Prices start at ₹299

A play: Breast of luck

What: Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee wrote the play A Breast of Luck while undergoing treatment for advanced breast cancer. Around the time she received her biopsy report, she met actor Sharib Hashmi, who co-wrote the script with her, infusing the story with humour, warmth, and love.

The play follows a singer, portrayed by Chatterjee, as she grapples with fears of surgery and disfigurement, while her fiancé Arun Mohan (Hashmi) stands by her side throughout the journey. In scenes depicting chemotherapy, real footage from Chatterjee’s treatment is projected onto a screen, blurring the line between performance and reality.

Catch this life-affirming tale of resilience and intimacy as it arrives in Lucknow, fresh from its Mumbai premiere.

When: February 13 and 14 (Friday and Saturday), 6.30 pm

Where: Sant Gadge Ji Maharaj Auditorium

Entry: Prices start at ₹400

Rangreza festival

What: The Rangreza bhajan jamming event at the Gomti Riverfront promises a vibrant mix of rock, spiritual, and fusion bhajans that will resonate with everyone—from the very young to devout seniors.

When: February 15 (Sunday), 6 pm

Where: Food Valley, Gomti Riverfront

Entry: Prices start at ₹399