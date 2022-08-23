West U.P. villages along Ganga facing flood threat
The water level in the Ganga rose to almost danger mark after 2 lakh cusec water was released from Haridwar and later a similar volume of water was released downstream from Bijnor barrage. Release of such a large volume of water in the Ganga has led to many link roads in Bijnor and Bulandshahr being inundated. The crops of farmers are also submerged in water in low-lying area (khadar) of Bijnor, Meerut, Hapur and Bulandshahr districts.
MEERUT Villages situated on the banks of the Ganga are facing flood threat as the level of water in the river is rising due to heavy rain and cloud bursts in the mountains of Uttarakhand.
The water level in the Ganga rose to almost danger mark after 2 lakh cusec water was released from Haridwar and later a similar volume of water was released downstream from Bijnor barrage.
Release of such a large volume of water in the Ganga has led to many link roads in Bijnor and Bulandshahr being inundated. The crops of farmers are also submerged in water in low-lying area (khadar) of Bijnor, Meerut, Hapur and Bulandshahr districts.
The administration in all these districts has put villagers on the alert. Flood posts have also been put on high alert. Sub divisional magistrate of Bijnor Arvind Kumar Singh visited Koharpur, Daibal Garh and Dayalwala villages in the district to examine the situation and advised farmers not to venture into the khadar area and to avoid visiting their fields.
Sub divisional magistrate of Bulandshahr V K Gupta also gave similar advice to villagers and announcements were made in villages in this regard.
Bhagwanpur link road which connects Bugrasi area of the district to adjacent districts like Sambhal, Amroha and Moradabad, caved in because of heavy flow of water in the Ganga Consequently, road connectivity between these districts was broken. The embankment on the bank of the Ganga near Avantika Devi temple in Aahar area also got damaged but was repaired by the irrigation department.
The Ganga is flowing at 219.70 metres in Muzaffarnagar area where the link road between Jeevanpuri and Rampur Thakra is badly inundated and traffic has been halted.
Traffic on Jaleelpur- Salempur road in district Bijnor has also been halted after it was inundated in over 2 ft water. Flood water ventured into a few houses in Brahmpuri village of the district and people took shelter on the embankment along on the river.
Many villages in Khadar of Hastinapur in Meerut district are also facing flood threat after increasing level of water in the Ganga.
Divisional commissioner of Meerut Surendra Singh said that irrigation, revenue, Jal Nigam and other departments had been kept on alert in khadar area of the district. “All departments concerned are keeping a close vigil on the situation and will take decision to shift people and cattle as per the requirement”, said Singh. He added that assessment of crop loss would be done by the officials after the water receded.
-
Prayagraj: Man dies under mysterious circumstances; kin suspects foul play
A middle-aged man died under mysterious circumstances at Ubhari village under Ghoorpur police station in trans-Yamuna area of the district on Monday. According to reports, 55-year-old Gayasuddin used to work as a mason. On Monday afternoon he returned home and went to sleep after lunch. Few hours later, the family observed that Gayasuddin was dead following which they raised an alarm. It is also suspected that Gayasuddin may have died of heart attack.
-
Prayagraj: 23-yr-old youth killed in Meja
A 23-year-old youth was assaulted and killed by some persons after an argument at Isauta village under Meja police station of trans-Yamuna area of the district on Monday morning. Akash Nishad of Isauta village died before he could be taken to the hospital. Akash's kin claimed that some persons in the village were involved in illegal activities like selling intoxicants and drugs. They had suspicion that Akash used to inform police about their activities.
-
Country will grow only if farmers prosper: U.P. Jal Shakti minister
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on the Monday said despite deficient rainfall in the state, the irrigation department was working to provide enough water to farmers from canals, ponds and dams for sowing of Kharif crops. Singh appealed to the farmers to make effort to make the land fertile, save water and ensure quality crop production.
-
U.P. crosses two- cr mark in giving booster shots
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Monday crossed the 2-crore mark in administering precaution doses of Covid vaccine. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath urged the eligible citizens to strengthen the fight against the pandemic and contribute towards a Covid-free India by taking the precaution dose at the earliest. According to the data, Uttar Pradesh had administered 2,04,22,815 precaution doses by 5 pm on Monday. The total number of doses administered till now is 36,40,67,295.
-
Prayagraj: Ganga, Yamuna level receding, but ‘scared’ residents not ready to return yet
Despite the receding trend of water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the last 24 hours, panic prevails among the residents of low-lying areas and localities where flood waters have played havoc in the past years. Residents of over two dozen localities including Chhota Baghada, Salori, Shivkuti, Ashok Nagar, Shankarghat and Daraganj are affected by floods. At least 200 homes in Draupdighat, Ashok Nagar, Ganga Nagar and Newada areas are affected by floods.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics