Western UP to get lion’s share of projects to be launched at ground breaking ceremony

LUCKNOW Western Uttar Pradesh will get the lion’s share of the 1,406 projects worth ₹80,000 crore to be rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the third ground-breaking ceremony here on Friday.

As many as 865 of these projects worth ₹58,672 crore will come up in western UP. The Yogi Adityanath government is expecting to generate 5,00,000 employment opportunities through these investments, said officials.

In eastern UP, which is considered to be the most backward, 290 projects will come up with an investment of ₹9,617 crore while the Awadh region of the state will get 217 projects worth ₹8,997 crore.

As many as 34 projects worth ₹2,938 crore have come up in Bundelkhand region, another backward region of UP.

The projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textiles etc. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country, said officials.

Around 805 projects are related with the MSME sector, which will bring in investments of ₹4,459 crore.

According to state industrial development minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’, a large number of projects have already started commercial operations or are on the verge of doing so.

The state government had organised a two-day UP Investors’ Summit on February 21-22, 2018. During this event, the UP government had signed 1,045 MoUs worth ₹4.28 lakh crore with private and government sector companies.

Thereafter, the government had organised the first ground-breaking ceremony on July 29, 2018. At this event, 81 projects worth ₹61,792 crore were rolled out.

The second ground-breaking ceremony was organised on July 28, 2019. At this event, 290 projects worth ₹67,202 crore were rolled out.

REGION-WISE DISTRIBUTION

Western Uttar Pradesh – 73%

Eastern Uttar Pradesh – 12%

Awadh region – 11%

Bundelkhand – 4%

