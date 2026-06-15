Wheat procurement over, UP shifts focus to maize purchase

With wheat procurement for the 2025-26 Rabi marketing season ending, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to shift focus to maize procurement. The state has decided to purchase the zaid crop at the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,400 per quintal from farmers across 26 districts between June 15 (Monday) and July 31. As per the government guidelines, procurement centres will function from 9 am to 6 pm. (For representation)

“The three-month wheat procurement drive ends on June 15 and maize procurement in 26 districts across the state begins the same day,” principal secretary (food and civil supplies) Ranvir Prasad said.

The state government, he said, had issued detailed guidelines for procurement of maize under the MSP scheme, launching a large-scale procurement exercise aimed at ensuring remunerative prices to farmers and preventing distress sale during the harvesting season.

According to Prasad, procurement will be carried out through 150 designated purchase centres spread across 26 districts. The state has fixed a procurement target of 25,000 metric tonnes (MT) for the season.

The 26 districts identified for the purpose are Firozabad, Agra, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Kasganj, Hathras, Etah, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Etawah, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Unnao, Bahraich, Ballia, Gonda, Fatehpur and Mirzapur. “This year, two additional districts have been added,” Prasad said.

As per the government guidelines, procurement centres will function from 9 am to 6 pm and remain operational throughout the procurement period. The government has directed agencies to ensure smooth purchase operations and timely lifting of produce.

To sell maize under the scheme, farmers will have to complete online registration before visiting procurement centres. Registration can be done through the food and civil supplies department portal, the Kisan Mitra App, or through Jan Suvidha Kendras and cyber cafés.

Farmers will be required to furnish Aadhaar details, mobile number and land records for verification. “Payments for purchased maize will be transferred directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), with the government targeting payment within 48 hours of procurement,” Prasad said.

The government has allowed a nominated family member, including spouse, parents, children or siblings, to sell produce on behalf of a farmer subject to verification and submission of required documents.

The state has made digital monitoring mandatory for the procurement exercise. All transactions will be recorded through the e-Uparjan portal and biometric verification at centres. Transportation of procured maize to storage depots will be tracked through GPS-enabled vehicles.

District magistrates will conduct regular inspections to prevent purchases through traders or middlemen and ensure procurement directly from genuine farmers, Prasad said.