When God calls, one goes: Akhilesh on attending Ram Lalla consecration

Asked if he would attend the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya on January 22, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav said here on Thursday: "When God calls, one goes".

Akhilesh was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Samajwadi Mahila Sabha (party’s women wing) conference at the SP state headquarters here .

When asked if he would go to the event, Akhilesh said: “We follow the tradition that when the God calls, one goes for darshan”, and added: “I don’t leave home without darshan of God. When I open the door, there is God; when I descend the staircase, there is God. Now tell me which God should I go to for darshan”.

While Ahilesh made such evasive reply, SP Mainpuri MP and Akhilesh’s wife, Dimple Yadav told reporters in Mainpuri on Tuesday : “If we get an invitation (to go to the Ram Temple for Pran Pratishtha), we will definitely go...even otherwise, we will go later”.

On SP national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya’s frequent controversial comments on Hinduism, including the recent one wherein at a Delhi event on Monday he called Hindu religion as “deception”, Akhilesh said: “One should ask the BJP where he had spent five years. Why did he not make such comments while he was in the BJP? Anyway, all the comments are his personal remarks. Samajwadi Party respects all religions”.

At the Samajwadi Mahila Sabha’s event Akhilesh said: “The SP has given the slogan ‘80 harao, BhaJaPa hatao (defeat the BJP on all 80 UP Lok Sabha seats to oust it from power) and the Mahila Sabha too should take this message across the state.”

Mahila Sabha national president Juhie Singh, state president Ribu Srivastava and SP Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav also addressed the conference in which the wing discussed its preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.