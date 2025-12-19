Where India learnt to sing!

When an institution completes a hundred years, its true legacy is not counted in time alone, but through the extraordinary journeys of the students who shaped India’s soul across stages - both national and international, cinema halls, and global fora. Music composer late Naushad was an illustrious alumnus of the BSV (Sourced)

Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (BSV) has not only preserved the classical heritage of Indian music but has also continuously renewed it through generations of exceptional artistes, scholars, and performers. From classical maestros to film music legends, kathak dancers, instrumentalists, to say that Bhatkhande alumni have earned acclaim would be putting it mildly. Its classrooms and concert halls have produced musicians who went on to define eras.

Taking Indian music to the world

Over the decades, Bhatkhande’s alumni have earned national and international acclaim, winning some of India’s most prestigious civilian, cultural, and cinematic honours. Their achievements span genres and generations, reflecting the institute’s inclusive and holistic approach to music education.

In Indian classical and instrumental music, violin maestro VG Jog stands out as one of the finest exponents of his art. His honours include the Padma Bhushan, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Rajya Natak Award by the Government of West Bengal, the Kalidas Samman, the Bhuwalka Puraskar, and the Hafiz Ali Khan Award.

Renowned vocalists and scholars such as CR Vyas, recipient of the Padma Bhushan, and KG Shinde and Raghunath Seth, both honoured by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, further strengthened the institute’s classical lineage.

Beyond classical and film music, Bhatkhande has played a crucial role in preserving India’s folk and devotional traditions. Malini Awasthi, a leading exponent of folk music, has been honoured with the Padma Shri, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Sahitya Jagriti Award, and the prestigious Kalidas Samman. Devotional singer Anup Jalota received the Padma Shri in 2012, while Shanti Hiranand was awarded the Padma Shri for her contribution to Indian classical music.

The institute’s legacy also includes stalwarts like Shanno Khurana, whose lifelong dedication to music earned her the Padma Shri in 1991 and the Padma Bhushan in 2006, marking a rare journey of sustained excellence. Singer Dilraj Kaur also got Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Classical roots to cinematic brilliance

Bhatkhande’s influence has extended powerfully into Indian cinema, where its alumni have shaped the soundscape over generations. Among the most celebrated is Naushad, a titan of Hindi film music whose compositions bridged classical traditions with popular appeal. His accolades include the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, multiple Filmfare Awards, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Lata Mangeshkar Award, the Maharashtra Gaurav Award. Talat Mahmood, another brilliant singer, was the recipient of the Padma Bhushan.

Music director Vijay Patil, popularly known as one half of the iconic duo Raam Laxman, carried this legacy forward, contributing timeless melodies to Indian cinema and reaffirming the institute’s role in shaping mainstream music.

The new generation

The institute’s relevance has only grown with time, as contemporary artistes trained at Bhatkhande continue to dominate today’s music scene. Playback singer Neeti Mohan has emerged as one of the most versatile voices in the industry, earning Filmfare, Screen, Stardust, Mirchi Music, GIMA, SIIMA, and IIFA awards. Similarly, Kanika Kapoor’s chart-topping success has been recognised with Filmfare, IIFA, Guild, and Stardust awards, reflecting the institute’s adaptability to evolving musical forms.

Faculty members who shaped history

The intellectual and artistic foundations of the institute were laid by legendary teachers whose influence continues to be felt. Among them was Pandit SN Ratanjankar, one of the most respected musicologists and pedagogues of his time, who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1957. His contribution to music education and research helped define Bhatkhande’s academic rigour.

Equally iconic was Begum Akhtar, whose association with the institute elevated its stature immeasurably. Revered as the “Queen of Ghazal and Thumri,” she received the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, becoming a symbol of artistic depth and emotional expression. Another distinguished faculty member, Puru Dadheech, was honoured with the Padma Shri for his scholarship and service to Indian music.

Theatre and performing arts

Bhatkhande’s influence is not limited to music alone. Alumni like Leela Desai have made their mark in theatre and cinema, winning the National Film Award for Party (1984), Filmfare Awards for Arth (1982) and Agneepath (1990), and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Theatre in 2005. Such achievements underscore the institute’s broader contribution to the performing arts.