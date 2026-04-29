Banda remained the hottest city in the world out of 8,212 Meteorological stations on April 27, recording a scorching 47.6°C, said the Lucknow Met department here on Tuesday, adding that the district is in top 10 among 8,212 stations worldwide. Why Banda continues to stay on the boil

This temperature is the highest in Banda since 1951 and marks the sixth time in 12 days that the city has topped the national charts, driven by severe heatwave conditions in the Bundelkhand region. On Monday, the district surpassed the previous 47.4°C record set on April 30, 2022, and again on April 25, 2026, making it the highest April temperature in 75 years.

The heat was severe in the Bundelkhand region, characterised by rocky/dry terrain, causing surrounding cities like Jhansi, Orai, and Hamirpur to also experience intense temperatures exceeding 5 degrees above normal.

In the list of 10 hottest cities in the world, seven cities are from India and three from Pakistan. After Banda, Nawabshah (Pakistan) was second at 47.5 °C, Jacobabad (Pakistan) was third with maximum temperatures soaring to 47.0 °C.

Citing reasons for why Banda remained hottest in the country for six days, noted environmentalist and retired director-general of the Geological Survey of India, VK Joshi said that Banda is situated in rocky terrain.

Prof Dhruv Sen Singh of the geology department, Lucknow University explained: “The conditions which increase the heat are increasing and those which reduce the heat are decreasing as a result Banda has the highest temperature. A clear sky above Banda does not help.

“Humidity, which also reduces the heat, is almost negligible. The Bundelkhand region comprises rocky terrain, which intensifies the heat. Besides, the hot and dry Westerlies are blowing in the Banda region.

“During summer, an anticyclone develops near the Thar desert which pushes hot winds near Banda. The low vegetation and low water budget in Ken and Baghain further adds to the existing hot conditions.”