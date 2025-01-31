Why must homebuyers suffer?, ask Lucknow residents

Thousands of homeowners in the state capital are on the brink of losing their homes after the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) issued eviction notices for 81 illegally constructed buildings across the city. The affected residents find themselves trapped, with no clear path forward. (LDA issued eviction notices for 81 illegally constructed buildings across the city (HT )

Many of the residents, who purchased their flats years ago unaware of any legal violations, blame the builders for constructing the apartments in violation of LDA norms. They also accuse officials of negligence for allowing these structures to be built unchecked. Questions are being raised about why authorities failed to intervene during construction and why property sales were allowed if the buildings were illegal.

At Rising Sun Apartment on New Hyderabad Road, residents expressed anger and frustration over the sudden eviction threat. The five-story building, which houses around 100 people, now stands at the center of the crisis. A resident who bought a flat in 2009 lamented, “We invested our life savings in this home. After 15 years, we are told to vacate. Where are we supposed to go?”

Recent buyers are also feeling betrayed. One homeowner revealed that two flats were sold just months ago, and the new occupants spent lakhs on renovations, unaware of the building’s legal troubles. “Had we known about these violations, we would never have bought the property,” he said.

When HT visited the apartment, it was observed that all four flats on the first floor were locked, indicating that some residents might have already started looking for alternative housing out of fear.

Residents argue that the builders constructed these buildings illegally and sold them without disclosing the violations. However, they also hold LDA officials responsible, accusing them of turning a blind eye. Many question why the LDA failed to take action during the construction phase.

“If these buildings were illegal, why didn’t the LDA stop them when they were being built? Why did they allow registration and property sales?” asked another homeowner. The residents claim that officials either ignored or overlooked the violations, allowing builders to profit while unsuspecting buyers now face eviction.

The problem extends beyond Rising Sun Apartment. At Laxmi Apartment on New Hyderabad Road, residents face the same predicament. Many homeowners, who took out home loans and spent years repaying them, now find their investments worthless.

“We have been given notices, but the real culprits are the builders and LDA officials who approved these projects. Why should we, the buyers, suffer?” a resident asked.

While LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava confirmed that notices have been sent to both homeowners and developers, and action will be taken according to the Supreme Court deadline. He also assured that officials responsible for approving these constructions would face consequences. “We will investigate the role of officials involved during the time these structures were built and take necessary action,” Srivastava said.

However, residents remain unconvinced. They point out that most of these buildings were constructed between 2003 and 2013, meaning the officials responsible may now be retired or transferred. “The LDA talks about accountability, but the real culprits are no longer in office. Meanwhile, we are left homeless,” a resident remarked.

With no clarity on their future, thousands of families in Lucknow live in fear of eviction. Many are demanding a fair resolution, urging the government to either regularise their buildings or provide compensation. While the LDA assures action, homeowners continue to question why they are being punished for mistakes made by builders and officials years ago.