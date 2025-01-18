Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why no kavi sammelan during Mahakumbh, asks writers’ body

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 18, 2025 07:48 AM IST

A statement read that Kumbh organisers prioritised popular entertainers, but they failed to recognise the role of poetry in preserving and promoting the nation’s cultural heritage

Uttar Pradesh Sahitya Sabha, a body of literary figures in the state, has expressed disappointment over the absence of any kavi sammelan (poets’ gathering) event during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

An aerial view of the Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela (File)
An aerial view of the Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela (File)

The chief coordinator of the Sabha, senior poet Sarvesh Asthana issued a statement expressing the disappointment of poets and writers on the issue. Asthana lamented that large sums of money were being allocated to invite playback singers and other performers to events, but no platform was provided to poets to showcase their work during the Mela.

The statement read that Kumbh organisers prioritised popular entertainers, but they failed to recognise the role of poetry in preserving and promoting the nation’s cultural heritage. “Poetry is the voice of our culture, and it deserves the same respect and platform as other forms of art,” Asthana said.

In response to the criticism, culture minister Jaiveer Singh told HT that the organisation of kavi sammelan fell under the purview of Bhasha Sansthan.

Uttar Pradesh Sahitya Sabha is the largest literary organisation in the state with units in all districts and a diverse membership representing writers in regional languages. The Sabha has long been at the forefront of advocating for the rights and welfare of writers, and its efforts recently resulted in the culture minister’s announcement regarding the provision of pensions for senior writers.

Meanwhile, poets associated with the Sabha said they would make every effort to meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath to apprise him about the concerns of poets and urge for their recognition in future Kumbh events.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On