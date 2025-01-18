Why no kavi sammelan during Mahakumbh, asks writers’ body

Uttar Pradesh Sahitya Sabha, a body of literary figures in the state, has expressed disappointment over the absence of any kavi sammelan (poets’ gathering) event during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. An aerial view of the Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela (File)

The chief coordinator of the Sabha, senior poet Sarvesh Asthana issued a statement expressing the disappointment of poets and writers on the issue. Asthana lamented that large sums of money were being allocated to invite playback singers and other performers to events, but no platform was provided to poets to showcase their work during the Mela.

The statement read that Kumbh organisers prioritised popular entertainers, but they failed to recognise the role of poetry in preserving and promoting the nation’s cultural heritage. “Poetry is the voice of our culture, and it deserves the same respect and platform as other forms of art,” Asthana said.

In response to the criticism, culture minister Jaiveer Singh told HT that the organisation of kavi sammelan fell under the purview of Bhasha Sansthan.

Uttar Pradesh Sahitya Sabha is the largest literary organisation in the state with units in all districts and a diverse membership representing writers in regional languages. The Sabha has long been at the forefront of advocating for the rights and welfare of writers, and its efforts recently resulted in the culture minister’s announcement regarding the provision of pensions for senior writers.

Meanwhile, poets associated with the Sabha said they would make every effort to meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath to apprise him about the concerns of poets and urge for their recognition in future Kumbh events.