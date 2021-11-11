Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Wild tusker kills a youth in Dudhwa
Wild tusker kills a youth in Dudhwa

The 21-year-old youth was attacked by a tusker while passing through agricultural fields near Dalrajpur under the Singahi police limits within the Dudhwa buffer zone.
A wild tusker killed 21-year-old youth at Dudhwa. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 11:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

A 21-year-old youth Mangat Singh was killed allegedly by a wild tusker in north Nighasan and Belrayan range areas of Dudhwa buffer zone on Thursday.

The tusker reportedly attacked the youth while he was passing through agricultural fields near Dalrajpur under Singahi police limits on his bike, officials said.

Dr. Anil Kumar Patel, deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone confirmed the incident.

“As per recently revised disaster management act, which now covers man-animal conflicts, compensation to the aggrieved family would be provided,” Dr Patel said adding that the incident took place close to Dudhwa and Katarniaghat forest areas.

“Movement of big cats and wild elephants from Nepal here is a routine feature,” Dr Patel said. He advised the villagers to remain cautious and to not disturb wild tuskers during daytime by making noise or busting crackers as this might make the animal become more aggressive.

A senior forest official said the behavior of the wild tuskers was unpredictable. Deo Kant Pandey

