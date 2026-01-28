‘Will do more harm than good’: LU students protest new UGC rules

Several students turned up at the University of Lucknow’s (LU) gate no. one to stage a protest against the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 on Tuesday. The students stated that the new norms were “black” regulations which should be rolled back. LU students stage a protest on Tuesday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Amid sloganeering, the students also took to the streets before submitting a memorandum to ACP Amit Kumar to mark their protest.

Jatin Shukla, a student leader, demanded that the regulation be rolled back in the next seven days else a major student protest would be marked across the country.

“...the new regulation will seep in inequality and fear among students. It is a threat to our brotherhood and student unity. The regulation should be rolled back within the next seven days or a major protest will be marked by students across the country,” said Shukla.

Rishendra Pratap Singh, a first-year MA student, said the UGC should work in order to improve the efficacy of higher education and research, but such regulations would serve as an evasion from the actual responsibilities of the council. “The regulations will instill fear and uncertainty among students of higher education. This move looks similar to the “divide and rule” policy of the British in pre-Independence India,” said Singh.

Vishal Singh, another student leader, said the new rules would always target a student from the general category. “There are no provisions regarding what will be the outcome of a false allegation… Equality and equity mentioned in the Constitution are both at threat with the implementation of these rules…” said Singh.

Prince Mishra, a BA second-year student, also called the regulations unconstitutional and baseless.

Shashi Prakash Mishra said a student observed that the new rules would do more harm than good. “We believe in the ideas of Babasaheb, Maharana Pratap, and Rana Sangha besides the Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb. We want the bill to be rolled back as it will do more harm than good to students.”