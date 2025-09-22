Will govt return profits earned from higher GST, asks Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asked the government if it would return the profits it had earned over the years from higher Goods and Services Tax (GST). He raised this query a day before GST 2.0 comes into effect from Monday. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

“The BJP government looted the public for 10 years through heavy taxes. The government should explain whether it will return the profits it earned over the years from higher GST? The BJP government entangled businesses and traders in a flawed GST. The government made huge profits through the high GST and allowed profiteering,” said Yadav.

He was speaking to the media after visiting the Lion Safari in Etawah.

The dream of the Etawah Lion Safari, once envisioned by Netaji (SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav) and the socialists, is now moving forward as the Lion Safari is gaining national fame, he said.

The Kannauj MP also stated that the BJP government was filing false cases against its opponents and Samajwadi Party leaders.

“The BJP government has filed false cases against several Samajwadi Party leaders, including Mohammad Azam Khan and harassed them. This government is committing immense injustice and atrocities. Today, from police stations to every other place, people of a single caste dominate,” Akhilesh alleged.

The former CM also alleged that the BJP government had engaged in massive rigging in the by-elections. He attacked the central government on the issue of H-1B visas and said the BJP’s economic and foreign policies had failed.