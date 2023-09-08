News / Cities / Lucknow News / Will Oppn still raise question on EVMs: U.P. BJP chief on Ghosi bypoll result

Will Oppn still raise question on EVMs: U.P. BJP chief on Ghosi bypoll result

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 08, 2023 10:34 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary accepts Ghosi assembly bypoll result, questions if opposition will still raise questions on verdict.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said the party accepted the Ghosi assembly bypoll result but asked if the opposition would still raise questions on the verdict.

U.P. BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary. (HT file)
U.P. BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary. (HT file)

“I would like to know if the opposition would now accept the verdict or raise question on electronic voting machines (EVMs). Would the opposition still be raising questions on the verdict, claim misuse of official machinery, cast aspersions on constitutional authorities like the election commission?,” Chaudhary asked while speaking to newspersons.

“We respect the verdict of the electorate in Ghosi. It’s true that the result belied our expectation. Politically, we will review the reasons for the defeat and move ahead by connecting further with people through a series of pro-people, pro-poor campaigns. We thank the electorate, administrative officials, police for conducting the polls in an impartial manner,” he added.

