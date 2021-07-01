Will Samajwadi Party to go solo in UP Polls? Akhilesh Yadav reveals

The Samajwadi Party to forge an alliance with smaller parties in Uttar Pradesh, party chief Akhilesh Yadav reiterated on Thursday as state gears for the high octane elections in 2022, news agency ANI reported.

Stressing that residents of the country's most populous state want a new government, Yadav said, "People will vote for change."

Taking shots at the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former chief minister of the state, said, it "doesn't want to hold a debate on real matters like unemployment, inflation." Yadav also said that the state party has "dumped its manifesto in the garbage bin."

Yadav further claimed that the Yogi Adityanath-led state government has "given free hand to DM, SP just to gain dominance."

Speaking on the vaccination drive against the Covid-19, Yadav said, "Everyone should get the vaccine" and suggested that the state government should hospitals for the imminent third wave. Upon asking about when he will get the jab, Yadav said after "I am ready to take the vaccine after all the residents of Uttar Pradesh are vaccinated and the last jab is left," news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, Yadav had asserted that the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh will usher in "a democratic revolution" against the current "disruptive" and "negative" politics.

In a tweet in Hindi on Wednesday, Yadav said, "United against today's disruptive, conservative, negative politics, new politics of exploited, neglected, oppressed, humiliated, Dalit, oppressed, deprived, poor, farmers, workers, women and youth is taking birth". "In 2022, there will be no election in UP, there will be a democratic revolution," he also said.

He has also exuded confidence that his party would win 350 seats out of the total 403 seats in the assembly, claiming people are against the BJP government.



