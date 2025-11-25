Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
Will visit other temples after Etawah’s Kedareshwar Mahadev Mandir completion: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 07:34 pm IST

In a social media post in Hindi on Tuesday morning without mentioning the Ayodhya temple, the Samajwadi Party president wrote: "Only perfection leads to perfection. With divine inspiration, upon the completion of the Shri Kedareshwar Mahadev temple under construction in Etawah, we will also fulfil our resolve to visit other temples."

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the saffron flag (Dharma Dhwaj) atop the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav reiterated his stand on visiting the shrine, saying he would visit “other temples” only after the completion of the Kedareshwar Mahadev Mandir being built by him in Etawah district.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

In a social media post in Hindi on Tuesday morning without mentioning the Ayodhya temple, Akhilesh wrote: “Only perfection leads to perfection. With divine inspiration, upon the completion of the Shri Kedareshwar Mahadev temple under construction in Etawah, we will also fulfil our resolve to visit other temples.”

“Faith is the energy that fills life with positivity and harmony. Divinity will pave the way for darshan; it is God who calls us. The truth is that we all simply walk on the path created by God. Be faithful, be positive!” he added.

Responding earlier to queries on his visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Akhilesh had said that he would go with his family only after the Kedareshwar Mahadev temple was completed.

The SP chief is constructing the Kedareshwar Mahadev temple, a replica of the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand -- a move experts believe is aimed at countering the BJP’s Hindutva narrative.

The temple, scheduled to be inaugurated in 2026, features unique architectural elements and is widely seen as a strategic political project.

AI Summary AI Summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, while Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav announced he would visit other temples only after completing the Kedareshwar Mahadev Mandir in Etawah. This temple, modeled after Kedarnath and set to open in 2026, is viewed as a political counter to the BJP's Hindutva narrative.