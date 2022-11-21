Winter chills: Mercury falls by 6 degrees in 9 days in Praygraj

Winter has announced its arrival in Prayagraj, which saw a steep drop in its daily temperatures over the past nine days. The minimum and maximum have temperatures dropped by 6.3 and 3.5 degrees Celsius in the period, data from the weather department showed.

While on November 11 mercury rose to a maximum of 31.4 degrees and fell up to 17.9 degrees, the temperatures recorded on November 20 were 28 degrees (maximum) and the 11.4 degrees (minimum), Met officials said. As per the experts, the steep drop is mostly due to the westerly disturbances.

“Due to recent snowfall in the upper and lower Himalayan regions, a high-pressure area has formed over the northern region (Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, etc); and a low-pressure area over UP and Bihar. The winds from high-pressure areas are cool and dry because of which the weather in Delhi, UP and even Bihar have plunged,” said former head of the geography department at Allahabad University AR Siddiqui.

The winter conditions, however, will continue and the season’s duration may only be longer than last year because of the delayed rains and high humidity in the atmosphere, he added.

“The snow in the Himalayas will further decrease temperatures in the plains. However, the higher level of moisture in the atmosphere is a good sign for a bumper Rabi crop,” added Siddiqui.

As the difference between day and night temperatures continued to rise, cases of common cold and fever might have also increased since all key hospitals in the district were reporting a heavy influx of patients who complained of running nose, fever, headache and other similar ailments.