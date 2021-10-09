With 46K plus Covid shots given in Lucknow, city crosses 40-lakh mark

The count of total doses administered till date crossed the 40-lakh mark with over 46,000 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine administered in the state capital on Friday.

However, the target of 89,300 for the day could not be met despite the health department making 226 vaccination sites including 25 at private hospitals. Of the 226 vaccination sites, at least 104 were workplace Covid-19 vaccination centres.

In a press communique the district administration had said that the vaccination target given by the state is 70,000 against which 89,300 doses have been arranged. By 9 pm 46,498 doses had been administered.

“Vaccination in urban areas was good but in rural areas the vaccination was not as per the expectation. We shall focus more in rural areas and run an awareness drive to ensure more people come forward to take the vaccine dose next time,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

With a total over 40.64-lakh doses, Lucknow is leading in the total vaccine dose count among districts in the state since the start of the campaign on January 16. Over 28.48 lakh people in Lucknow have taken at least one shot, while over 12-lakh have been fully vaccinated with two doses.