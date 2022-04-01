With no Covid restrictions, Lucknow temples decked up for Navratri rush
After a two-year gap, this Navratri is all set to be celebrated without any Covid-19 restrictions. Mahant Divya Giri of Mankameshwar Temple said, “This year, by the grace of God, temples will remain open for devotees.”
In anticipation of devotees returning, the temples are already decked up for the celebrations of Navratri and will organise special puja in presence of devotees in the morning and evening.
Temples of Maa Kali in Chowk, Ghasiyari Mandi and Maa Chandrika Devi Temple in Bakshi Ka Talab are expecting a good crowd this year. This year Mata ki Chowkis, kirtans and jagrans would be also back.
This time around 500 jagrans and 500 Mata ki Chowkis are scheduled to be held in the city, a district administration official said.
Meanwhile, in Kali Temple of Chowk, devotees would be allowed to perform darshan after a gap of two years during the Chaitra Navratri. Navami will be celebrated on April 10.
The devotees would be allowed inside the temple in limited numbers, said an office-bearer of the temple.
On the day of Pratipada, the Moon will in Pisces, Revati Nakshatra and Indra Yoga are being formed, which are good for the country, insisted Pandit Ram Keval Tewari of Alambagh Sai Temple.
The medical fraternity, however, cautioned the devotees to take all the necessary precautions against Covid-19.
“Precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distance must be taken,” said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director of Medanta Hospital, adding, “We should remain cautious and avoid huge gatherings.”
