Wolf terror strikes again: 5-yr-old boy mauled to death in Bahraich

Wold terror returned to Bahraich after over two weeks as a five-year-old boy was killed in the Kaiserganj forest range late Friday night, marking it ninth such fatality in the district in recent months. The incident took place in Malhanpurwa hamlet of Godhaiya No. 3 village under the Kaiserganj police station area. (For representation)

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Bahraich, Ram Singh Yadav confirmed the incident while speaking to Hindustan Times on Saturday. “Pugmarks found at the spot indicated that it was a wolf attack,” he said.

According to officials, the incident took place in Malhanpurwa hamlet of Godhaiya No. 3 village under the Kaiserganj police station area. The child, identified as Star, 5, son of Naresh Kumar, succumbed to injuries around 11 pm on Friday while being taken to Lucknow for advanced medical treatment.

Local villagers said the boy was playing in front of his house in the evening when a wolf attacked and dragged him towards nearby sugarcane fields. They said they chased the animal in an attempt to rescue the child but by the time they reached him, the wolf had severed and consumed both his hands.

The severely injured child was rushed to the community health centre (CHC) in Kaiserganj, where doctors provided first aid before referring him to Bahraich Medical College. He was later referred to Lucknow, but he died on the way.

DFO Yadav said a forest department team, including trained shooters, has been deployed at the site to prevent further attacks. He added that the victim’s family would be given financial assistance in accordance with the forest compensation norms. The officer also confirmed that with this incident, the toll in wolf-related deaths in Bahraich had risen to nine, including an elderly couple.

Officials said since the attacks began intensifying, forest personnel had been conducting continuous combing operations. Four wolves have been shot dead by the forest department since September 28, the latest on November 15 in Lodhanpurwa village of Kaiserganj block.

Despite these measures, repeated attacks have created widespread fear among residents of the affected villages, who are demanding stronger protection and swift action to neutralise the threat. Authorities said monitoring had been increased, and additional teams could be deployed, if needed.

The district has witnessed a series of wolf attacks over the past few months. Two of the six children attacked by wolves remain missing, while over two dozen people have been injured in separate incidents.

The previous attack took place on November 13 in Naya Lodhanpurwa hamlet of Godhaiya No. 3, where a four-year-old girl, Jhanvi, daughter of Santosh, was lifted by a wolf. Her body has not been found yet.