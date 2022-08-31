Woman cop helps divyang man’s daughter pursue studies

Lucknow A Hardoi police woman constable helped the daughter of a handicapped man get enrolled in Class 10 in a school and paid her six months’ fees in advance after coming to know about her desire to study.

The constable’s act was appreciated by senior police officials and inspector general (IG) of police, Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh announced a reward of ₹5000 for her.

According to reports, the constable Divya Dwivedi came across the girl Anjali during Mission Shakti workshop organized in Daulatpur village of Hardoi on August 24. She decided to help the girl after coming to know about her handicapped father, who could not work, and her family’s inability to fulfil the girl’s desire to study.

The constable took help of her male colleague Rajnish Shukla and got the girl enrolled in Class 10 in Maniya Devi School under Madhoganj police station limits and paid six months’ fees in advance. She also purchased school dress and books etc for the girl and told the school principal to inform her if the girl needed any help in future.