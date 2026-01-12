Woman falls to death from terrace amid blaze in house; 3 others rescued

LUCKNOW A routine Monday morning turned into a tragedy for a family when a woman member allegedly jumped off the terrace and died in order to escape a massive fire in her flat at Rohtas Enclave in Ravindrapalli. The blaze started when a candle, allegedly lit by the woman to perform a ritual, accidentally fell on a carpet setting it on fire, after which the blaze engulfed the entire house, said police. The house reduced to ashes in Ravindrapalli on Monday morning. (Sourced)

The fire department, however, said the exact cause of the fire was being probed and said it allegedly started due to a short-circuit.

“The deceased, Nida Rizvi, 45, wife of one Ammar Rizvi, 50, jumped from the terrace amid the chaos and sustained head injuries. She was rushed to a hospital with the help of police, fire personnel and local residents, but succumbed to injuries during treatment,” said ACP (Ghazipur) Anindaya Vikram Singh.

The other three family members were rescued after the incident early in the morning, fire department officials said.

According to police and fire department statements, the fire was reported around 7am at Rohtas Enclave (flats 73, 74 and 75) in Ravindrapalli, following which fire tenders from Indira Nagar fire station rushed to the spot.

According to chief fire officer Ankush Mittal, the woman’s husband, Ammar Rizvi, 50, managed to come out of the building with partial burn injuries to his hand and face and was sent for medical treatment. He is stated to be in stable condition. “Their daughter, Zara Rizvi, 19, who was trapped on the upper floor and surrounded by fire, was rescued by firefighters. Another son, Joharav Rizvi, 18, managed to escape from the building on his own,” the CFO added.

The house owner is Mohammad Haseen, father-in-law of Ammar Rizvi. Nida ran a primary school in Chowk while her husband, Syed Mohd Ammar, an advocate, is also involved in the property business, said police.

According to the family, Zara, who is a first-year MBBS student in the United States, was scheduled to return to the US on Monday. Her flight was in the evening, and the family had completed all preparations for her departure.

A neighbour, Beena, said: “I heard Nida’s son shouting that there was a fire and calling out to his mother. On hearing the cries, I ran to my balcony and saw Nida screaming for help. I told her to move to the other side and go down the stairs, to which she said there was a lot of smoke downstairs.”

Beena added, “She even pleaded to the guard to arrange a ladder, to which the latter and others responded. Meanwhile, the fire engulfed the wooden room built in her house. The room caught fire and began to collapse, and along with it, Nida also fell down.”