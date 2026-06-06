Woman, lover held for killing husband, burying body in UP’s Shahjahanpur

A woman and her alleged lover, both in their 30s, were arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering her husband and burying his body in an orchard in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district more than three-and-a-half months after the crime was committed. The murder was committed in February earlier this year. (For Representation)

Police identified the accused as Uma and Nanhe. The victim was identified as Omkar Singh who had a criminal history and was facing multiple cases. Acting on the confession of the accused, police recovered the victim’s skeletal remains from Nanhe’s orchard and sent them for a DNA examination to confirm the deceased’s identity.

Devendra Singh, SP (city), Shahjahanpur, said Omkar’s opposition to the illicit relationship between his wife and Nanhe led to his murder. On March 6 this year, Satyaveer Singh, a resident of Manpur Malikapur village, lodged a missing person complaint regarding his brother Omkar Singh. He told police that Omkar had left home on February 23 to attend a court hearing in Tilhar but never returned.

As the investigation progressed, Satyaveer filed a fresh complaint on June 4 alleging that his brother had been abducted. He named Nanhe, a resident of Linthra village in Kant area, and Omkar’s wife, Uma, as suspects.

According to police, investigators said the accused also feared retaliation from Omkar. Believing he posed a threat to them, they allegedly hatched a plan to kill him. Police said on the day of the murder, Omkar was allegedly lured to Nanhe’s orchard where he was offered alcohol.

Once he became heavily intoxicated, the accused allegedly stomped him to death. They then dug a pit beneath a banana tree in the orchard and buried the body in a bid to conceal their crime. Omkar and his wife have two children aged 12 and 14.