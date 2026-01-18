Woman mauled to death by leopard in Maharajganj

A young woman was mauled to death by a leopard while grazing goats in a sugarcane field in Maharajganj district’s Badhya Mustaqil village on Saturday afternoon, police and forest officials said. The 22-year-old woman died before villagers could rush to her rescue, while the animal fled into nearby vegetation. (For representation)

According to officials, the victim identified as Khairun Nisa, 22, had gone to a sugarcane field near her village with her goats when the leopard suddenly emerged from the dense crop and attacked her. She died before villagers could rush to her rescue, while the animal fled into nearby vegetation.

Forest department officials reached the spot after being alerted by villagers, secured the area and launched an investigation.

“We have intensified patrolling in the area, and residents have been advised against venturing alone into high-risk zones near the forest edge. Our priority is to ensure public safety and prevent further incidents,” said Niranjana Dubey, forest officer of the Sogibarwa range.

Nautanwa circle officer (CO) Jai Parkash Tripathi said the woman was rushed to the community health centre, where she was declared brought dead.

With concerns growing over human-wildlife conflict in the Terai region, where leopards are increasingly straying into agricultural fields and human settlements, experts attribute the trend to expanding sugarcane cultivation and shrinking forest habitats, which are bringing people and wild animals into closer contact. Authorities urged villagers to remain vigilant and immediately report any wildlife sightings to avert further tragedies.