Woman poisons 3 kids, self after husband refuses to bring gutkha; 3 dead, son critical

A 28-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her three children before consuming it herself in Chitrakoot’s Markundi village on Saturday evening, following an argument with her husband, who had refused to bring gutkha (chewing tobacco) in the morning, police said. She and her two daughters died, while her five-year-old son remains in critical condition. The son remains under intensive care in Satna, with doctors describing his condition as serious. (Sourced)

According to police, the woman allegedly gave poison to her daughters aged six and three and her son aged five, before taking it herself. Superintendent of police Arun Kumar Singh, who visited the village, said investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

Her husband Babbu, a jeep driver, told police he returned home around 6 pm and found his wife and children lying unconscious. With help from neighbours, he rushed them to the community health centre in Majhgawan, Madhya Pradesh, where one of the daughters was declared dead on arrival.

The woman and another daughter were referred to Satna hospital in critical condition, where both died during treatment later in the evening. The son remains under intensive care in Satna, with doctors describing his condition as serious.