Woman’s body found in mosque near Taj, probe on

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2024 07:56 AM IST

The woman appeared to be in her early twenties and her clothes were not in order, revealed sources in the area. The body was traced by a ‘namazi’ who reached the mosque for afternoon prayers on Sunday.

Agra A woman’s body was found in a mosque in Nagla Pema area near the Taj Mahal on Sunday. Police said prima facie it appeared a case of murder. The clothes on the body were disarrayed and the head was crushed with a heavy object.

The face and head of the woman had been hit with a heavy object. (Pic for representation)
“Tajganj police received information about the body of a woman found on the premises of a mosque in Nagla Pema, a locality east of the Taj Mahal. A team headed by additional commissioner of police (sadar) reached the mosque,” informed deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Agra, Suraj Rai.

Rai also visited the mosque on Sunday and called for field unit and forensic team for fair investigation . The body was sent for post mortem examination but the woman was yet to be identified. Molestation has not been ruled out.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of murder and all efforts are being made to identify the body. Teams are being constituted for proper investigation of the case,” said the DCP.

CCTV footage of the area nearby is being gathered by police to reach a conclusion about the incident in a locality with mixed population.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Woman’s body found in mosque near Taj, probe on

