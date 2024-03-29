Woman’s body found, kin allege rape and murder

LUCKNOW: The body of a 24-year-old woman who was missing from Bijnor area was found in Mohanlalganj on Wednesday . Her father identified her through a photo which went viral on social media. The woman’s father identified the body through a photo which went viral on social media. (Pic for representation)

The father, a resident of Bijnor, said in his police complaint that at around 8 pm on Tuesday , his brother-in-law’s son had taken her along on his bike, saying that he would take her to his home, but on calling the brother-in-law on Wednesday, he came to know that his daughter had not reached there. “On Wednesday, the police found the mutilated body of my daughter lying on the railway track in Atrauli village of Mohanlalganj and on Thursday I identified it as that of my daughter from the photo which went viral on social media,” he said. He further accused his brother-in-law’s son of sexual assault and murder.

Miscreants burn car parked outside house

A few miscreants in Para area smashed the window of a car parked outside a house and burnt it after sprinkling petrol on it at night . The incident happened in Para’s Munna Khera area.

The CCTV footage of the video posted by victim Seema Yadav also went viral on social media with over 48k views. “Based on the video, a case has been registered at Para police station. Based on CCTV footage, the accused will be identified,” said Lucknow police in a comment on the viral video. “When we saw the car burning at night, we called the police and fire brigade ,” said Yadav who feared life threat by the men and requested police for security.