Women students falling to addiction alarming for nation’s future: UP governor

Governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel on Monday voiced concern over the rising trend of drug abuse among students, particularly young women, while addressing the 37th convocation of Chaudhary Charan Singh University. She termed recent findings from her three-day tour of western UP ‘extremely disturbing’, saying the younger generation was increasingly falling into the trap of addiction. The governor urged urgent checks across all campuses and hostels, asking universities to counsel and warn students caught with narcotics. (Sourced)

“The youth are the backbone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India, yet many are being trapped by drugs. This is dangerous for the country’s future,” Patel told students.

She revealed that her team’s inspections had found troubling signs of substance use on campuses, and expressed shock over the involvement of female students. “If young women themselves begin consuming intoxicants today, what values will they impart to their children when they become mothers tomorrow?” she asked.

The governor urged urgent checks across all campuses and hostels, asking universities to counsel and warn students caught with narcotics. She advised authorities to involve medical experts in awareness campaigns and motivate youth to steer clear of addiction.

Extending Navratri greetings, Patel said women’s health was key to the country’s future. “Only when mothers are healthy will the nation’s future be healthy. Women’s participation in development will also grow stronger,” she added. She noted that several government schemes were working to empower women as part of India’s development goals for 2047.

Patel also cautioned against the impact of online gaming on youth, saying that while new laws may help, vigilance was essential. She suggested promoting traditional sports like kabaddi and gilli-danda on digital platforms to keep youth connected with cultural heritage.

At the convocation, Patel honoured meritorious students with 245 medals and urged them to remain disciplined, stay away from addiction, and contribute to building a progressive nation.