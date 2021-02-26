Women’s Day: UP govt to launch Covid vaccination campaign for women above 60
On International Women’s Day on March 8, the state government will launch a special campaign for Covid-19 vaccination of women above 60 years of age.
The decision was taken during a high-level meeting on economic self-reliance of women as part of the Mission Shakti scheme organised under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi and chairperson of State Women’s Commission Vimla Batham in Lucknow.
Awasthi said a programme would be organised at the State Women’s Commission office auditorium on March 10 to felicitate women who had achieved success by launching their own business, enterprise or venture. The participants would be informed about the success stories of the women entrepreneurs. Women working in various institutions in Lucknow would be invited to the programme, he said.
On the directive of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Mission Shakti campaign was launched in the state to provide a safe environment to women, curb crime and ensure that women benefitted from the various schemes launched by the state government, he said.
Awasthi directed the officers to ensure that women were able to make use of the facilities provided by the medical and other departments, and to review the progress of the schemes. Effective measures should be taken to make women economically independent by making available the benefits of government-run schemes on priority basis, Awasthi said.
He directed the officers to pay special attention to the programmes run under the Mission Shakti campaign.
Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission Vimla Batham said a work-plan would be prepared by the commission for the empowerment of women. The plan would be implemented in coordination with all the state government departments.
The commission has decided to launch awareness campaigns in the 28 districts in the first phase on March 3 to enlighten women about the various schemes launched by the state government.
The commission would also organise programmes on March 4 in women / co-educational colleges run at tehsil / block-level in rural areas. An online registration for various governments schemes would be done for eligible women, she said.
