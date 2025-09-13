Women’s safety top priority of UP govt: DGP

Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Friday held a review meeting via videoconferencing with officials from all districts, commissionerates, ranges and zones. The meeting focused on four key areas: public grievances, law and order, cybercrime and women’s safety. The DGP emphasised the importance of addressing public complaints promptly and efficiently. Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna held a review meeting on public grievances, law and order, cybercrime and women’s safety. (HT file)

He reviewed the disposal of complaints from June to August and noted that 56 out of 75 districts showed a decrease in complaints, while 20 districts saw a slight increase. Krishna expressed displeasure over lax oversight in six districts with the highest increase in complaints and directed the concerned officials to submit explanations.

The DGP also reviewed complaints against police personnel and found that Jhansi, Bahraich, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Kanpur and Agra had the highest number of complaints. He instructed that police personnel with multiple complaints be identified and their cases be closely monitored by district police chiefs.

He stressed the need for sensitivity, vigilance and swift action in maintaining law and order even in minor incidents and directed senior officers to intervene promptly in situations that may escalate into law and order issues.

Krishna also highlighted the importance of addressing cybercrime, particularly financial reassignment complaints. He instructed the cybercrime helpdesk team to promptly contact victims and rectify errors to freeze funds.

The DGP emphasised that women’s safety was the top priority of the state government and his too. He directed that cases of molestation, domestic violence and other crimes against women be taken seriously and FIRs be registered promptly.

He emphasised the importance of manpower management and training in effective policing. Krishna directed that victims be treated with sensitivity in cases related to public grievances and strict action be taken against offenders.

Additional director general of police, law and order, Amitabh Yash laid emphasis on the need for peace committee meetings during festivals, ensuring women’s safety and taking prompt action on social media rumours.