Working to create clean, green model villages with amenities: U.P. Minister

Minister for panchayati raj, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday said the state government was working on a plan to develop ‘model villages’, where people could lead a dignified life in a clean and green environment with all basic amenities including recreation in place.

“The government was implementing a time-bound plan to create basic facilities in villages,” the minister said at a press conference to talk about his department’s achievements during the first 100 days of the new BJP government.

“Our ultimate aim is to bring about a qualitative change in the life of people by making villages clean, green and enhancing income of rural households,” he said.

He said that 2.41 new individual household latrines had been built as planned and more beneficiaries were being identified in view of new houses being constructed in the state.

“Besides, 1494 community toilets have also been built so far to ensure no one is deprived of toilet facility,” he added. He said the DPR for the works to be done under the Swacch Bharat Mission (Rural) Phase-2 had been forwarded to the Centre for necessary action.

The minister said that work for creating waste liquid and solid waste management facilities in 10,000 targeted villages had been completed to make villages ODF Plus. “We have set up a solid and liquid waste management training institute in Bulandshahr where village pradhans, secretaries, panchayat assistants and sanitary workers will be trained in batches,” the minister said.

He said 24617 new panchayat bhawans had been built giving employment to migrant workers who returned home during the Covid-19 lockdown. “We have also appointed one panchayat assistants in all the panchayat bhawans which are also being equipped with broadband and other facilities,” he said.