Working to create clean, green model villages with amenities: U.P. Minister
Minister for panchayati raj, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday said the state government was working on a plan to develop ‘model villages’, where people could lead a dignified life in a clean and green environment with all basic amenities including recreation in place.
“The government was implementing a time-bound plan to create basic facilities in villages,” the minister said at a press conference to talk about his department’s achievements during the first 100 days of the new BJP government.
“Our ultimate aim is to bring about a qualitative change in the life of people by making villages clean, green and enhancing income of rural households,” he said.
He said that 2.41 new individual household latrines had been built as planned and more beneficiaries were being identified in view of new houses being constructed in the state.
“Besides, 1494 community toilets have also been built so far to ensure no one is deprived of toilet facility,” he added. He said the DPR for the works to be done under the Swacch Bharat Mission (Rural) Phase-2 had been forwarded to the Centre for necessary action.
The minister said that work for creating waste liquid and solid waste management facilities in 10,000 targeted villages had been completed to make villages ODF Plus. “We have set up a solid and liquid waste management training institute in Bulandshahr where village pradhans, secretaries, panchayat assistants and sanitary workers will be trained in batches,” the minister said.
He said 24617 new panchayat bhawans had been built giving employment to migrant workers who returned home during the Covid-19 lockdown. “We have also appointed one panchayat assistants in all the panchayat bhawans which are also being equipped with broadband and other facilities,” he said.
Man, who killed mother over under-cooked potatoes, gets conviction altered
Mumbai A man, who was earlier convicted for the murder of Naresh Pawar's mother, has successfully managed to change his conviction to culpable homicide. The reason- the Bombay high court (HC) was informed that it was not a premeditated attack. The incident took place in March 2011. Naresh Pawar and his mother Ekabai worked in a brick kiln in Niljepada village, Kalyan. When they checked on the mother, they realised that she was already dead.
ETT recruitment: Senior secondary schools in Ludhiana complain of neglect
Three days after over 1,050 elementary teacher training (ETT ) qualified candidates received their appointment letters, a few government senior secondary smart schools in the district have complained to district education officer that they are being neglected despite having positions which have been vacant for a long time.
Three of Agra family die in “suicide pact”, financial stress possible reason
Three members of a family, including a couple and their 8-year-old daughter, were found dead inside their house at Awas Vikas Colony within limits of Sikandra police station of Agra on Wednesday morning, police said. “The bodies of 35-year-old man along with his 30-year-old wife and daughter were found hanging inside a room at the house. A suicide note was found from the house that contained emotional statements,” said SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary.
After Ladakh, Karnataka MLAs embark on trip to Delhi, Gujarat
Following the study tour of a delegation of Karnataka MLAs in Leh, another batch of legislators embarked on a trip to Delhi and Gujarat to study the Panchayati Raj system even as the coastal region of the state is facing the flood-like situation. The legislators who are part of the group include Sharanu Salagar, CS Puttaraju, Arunkumara Gutturu, KY Nanjegowda, Anjali H Nimbalkar, R Shankar, CM Lingappa, ML Anilkumar T Narayana Swamy and N Ravikumar.
Kidnapping accused GRP constable enjoyed political patronage
Government Railway Police constable Alok Tiwari, accused of kidnapping and torturing a city trader for extortion, enjoyed patronage of a senior politician, said sources in the police department. The politician's gunner too is a partner in his business of second hand sale of four wheelers, they added. The constable and Rahul's aides were booked, on Monday, for kidnapping and torturing for extorting money from a city trader Mohan Vishwakarma.
