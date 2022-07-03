Workshop on earthquake resistant practices for architecture students held at IIT Kanpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur hosted a workshop on “Earthquake Resistant Practices” for undergraduate students of architecture recently.

It was attended by 94 participants from 26 colleges across India and Bhutan, out of which, 66 completed it successfully. The aim of this workshop was to sensitize the students of architecture in earthquake-resistant design practices through technical lectures. The students also worked on an architectural design project in design studios.

The workshop was led by prof Meera Shirolkar from Dr BN College of Architecture for Women, Pune, with nine other faculty members.

In the inaugural address, prof CVR Murty from the department of civil engineering, IIT Madras, explained the ‘significance of earthquake safety in architectural design’ to undergraduate students. A special lecture was conducted by Dr Shailesh Agarwal, BMTPC New Delhi on hazard scenario and know-how with ‘Vulnerability Atlas of India’.

The studio sessions were a mix of desk work and informal lectures where individual cases were used to illustrate earthquake engineering concepts to the entire class.

During the eight-day workshop the students were asked to design an office complex on a site in Gandhidham, a city in Kutch district, Gujarat, located in Seismic Zone. Students were exposed to RESIST software to test the adequacy of their designs from a seismic performance perspective.

The designs prepared by the participants were evaluated by a team of ten jury members. They highly appreciated the designs of the participants. Ten of the participants scored the first and 12 scored the second position.