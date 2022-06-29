World Bank offers ₹3,500 cr agri loan to U.P.
The World Bank has offered a soft loan of ₹3,500 crore to Uttar Pradesh to promote food processing and crop diversification with a view to enhance the income of the state’s farmers, people in the know of things said.
The loan offer was made by John Roome, regional director, South Asia, World Bank, in a meeting with chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and officials of agriculture and forest departments, here, on Tuesday.
“The World Bank has offered us a loan of ₹3,500 crore for a period of five years, for the promotion of food processing, crop diversification and to encourage micro-entrepreneurship involving farmer producer’s organisations in UP,” additional chief secretary, agriculture, Devesh Chaturvedi confirmed.
“Now, we will work out how much loan we require for the purpose and send a proposal accordingly to the NITI Ayog for approval,” he added.
Food processing and marketing of agri products, it was pointed out in the meeting, were a must for the agriculture sector to get the stimulus with the active participation of FPOs.
Roome is also believed to have made a similar loan offer for the funding of climate change initiatives that the UP government is gearing up to take, and other environmental issues in the state.
30K register for Pune varsity senate elections
PUNE Even as the tenure of former senate members of the Savitribai Phule Pune University has ended, the process for the election of new senate members has been started by the SPPU administration. Till now, more than 30,000 people have registered for participating in the election, and the last date for registration is July 3. These elections will be held in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts where affiliated colleges are under the SPPU jurisdiction.
Post Udaipur killing, police step up vigil in U.P.
Letters@htlive.com After the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan, the Uttar Pradesh police have stepped up vigil across the state as a precautionary measure. “All police personnel posted across the state are on alert following the incident in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Our priority is to maintain law and order in the state and avert any type of trouble,” Director General of Police, U. P., DS Chauhan said while talking to newspersons.
SPPU exam trend: Students need extra supplements, write till end
PUNE The semester examinations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University are currently underway, however, an interesting trend is seen among students. With engineering, architecture and pharmacy exams having started initially, it is seen that pharmacy students are attaching the maximum number of supplements which is seven to eight. The students are given the main answer sheet of 24 pages with each supplement containing four pages.
A Pune-based businessman was duped of ₹35 lakh by three fraudsters who promised to give him new currency notes. The businessman lodged a first information report (FIR) at Lakshar police station on Wednesday. Police have booked Sajid Mubarak Sheikh from Koregaon Park, Jaswinder Sing Gundev from Ravivar peth and Jitendra Mehta from Bharuch Gujrat under sections 406, 420, 120 (b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
IIT Kanpur convocation: 1360 students receive digital degrees, 51 bag medal, awards
The 1360 students who got degrees on the occasion included PhD students (116), 10 MTech-PhD (joint degree), MTech (144), BTech (556), MBA (53), MDes (14), 25 MS (by research), PGPEX-VLFM (40), 144 in MSc (2 years course), double major (24), dual degree (108), 21 from MS-PD (MS part of the dual degree) and BS (105). Apart from degrees, 51 categories of prizes and medals were given to students.
