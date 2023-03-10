World Kidney Day: Your face reflects your kidney health

Next, when you check out your looks in the mirror, give a few more seconds to know about your kidney health. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Facial puffiness is one of the earliest symptoms of chronic kidney disease. It is also the easiest symptom to understand,” said Prof Vishwajeet Singh, HoD nephrology at the King George’s Medical University.

He said, “If facial heaviness particularly around eyes persists without any known reason, say for 10-days, seek medical advice. A simple test will tell exactly if there is anything wrong with your kidneys.”

Dr Medhavi Gautam, and Dr Lakshay Kumar of the department said, “Serum creatinine and Urine RM are two simple tests that indicate if there is a problem with the kidney. People can keep a tab on their kidney function with simple tests that may be done once a year.”

“Another very common symptom of kidney disease is inability to wear footwear due to swelling. This, if it remains for over a week, also needs medical attention, particularly if you do not find any reason linking the swelling in limb/foot,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, association of international doctors.

“Initially swelling in the feet is linked to excessive workload but this is not true if the swelling remains for days. Compromised kidney function can lead to sodium retention, causing swelling in feet and ankles,” said Dr Shukla.

“The body needs 1.5 to 2.5 litres of water every day. Some people drink a litre of water in the morning, but this is not correct, nor required. Distribute the water intake according to body type and need and according to climate,” said Prof Singh.