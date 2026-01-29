World Leprosy Day: Breaking myths, ending stigma, stressing disease is curable

Despite major medical advances, leprosy continues to exist in the state. Uttar Pradesh alone reports around 7,000 patients of leprosy, highlighting that the disease remains a public health concern. For representation only (HT File Photo)

At present, Lucknow has approximately 180 cases reported officially, underscoring the need for sustained awareness, early detection, and community support even in urban settings.

Dr MH Usmani, dermatologist, Balrampur Hospital, said, “Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, is a chronic bacterial infection. It primarily affects the skin and peripheral nerves and, if left untreated, can lead to deformities and disabilities.”

Being a bacterial disease it is not incurable, said Dr Usmani.

“During 2024-25, I saw and treated 150 new patients, and from April 2025 to January 2026 I have treated 111 new patients. All of them will be cured because they reported at an early stage.

“Awareness and education are critical to breaking myths and promoting acceptance. That’s why World Leprosy Day is observed every year on January 30 to raise awareness about leprosy, reduce stigma, promote early diagnosis, and reinforce the fact that leprosy is a completely treatable disease.”

Dr Vivek Kumar who treats leprosy patients at Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity Leprosy Centre for the last 40 years said, “Leprosy is a curable, preventable, and manageable disease. With timely diagnosis, proper treatment, and community awareness, it can be eliminated.”

One of the biggest challenges in leprosy control is delayed detection. Many times patients hide this disease due to social stigma but it has to be reported early for getting an early cure and prevent deformity.

Jaya Dehlavi, state leprosy eradication officer said, “Leprosy is fully curable with multi-drug therapy (MDT), which is safe and highly effective. It is available free of cost under national and global health programmes. Timely treatment not only cures the disease but also stops transmission and prevents disability. No individual needs to live with leprosy today due to lack of treatment.”

Dr Anil Nausaran, a pathologist at Government Medical College, Bijnore, said, “Leprosy is not a curse, not hereditary, and not a result of poor character. World Leprosy Day is not only about disease awareness—it is about human rights and dignity. By promoting accurate information, encouraging early treatment, and fostering compassion, society can help eliminate both the disease and the discrimination associated with it.”