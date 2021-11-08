World Urdu Day eve: Language should not be associated with one religion, says UP Dy CM

Urdu should not be associated with a religion but is the language of the whole nation. It breaks boundaries of religion and is the language of all. It conveys the message of love. I want the same bond between Hindu and Muslim brothers so that social harmony can be maintained. Those were the words of deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma as he greeted a gathering of shayars and literary figures in the auditorium of Urdu Akademi, on the eve of World Urdu Day.

The programme was organised by Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Memorial Committee, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said that special efforts are being made by the state government for the development of Urdu. It is working on the agenda of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas so that all sections of society benefit without discrimination. He said that soon work of digitisation of all Urdu manuscripts will be carried out.

Urdu writers Dr. Akhilesh Mishra (IAS), Ejaz Zaidi, Dr. Naseem Nikhat, Zameer Ahmed Siddhaki, Akbar Ali, Sai Shakeel Rizvi, Dr. Asmat Malihabadi, Dr. Taki Ali Abdi, SN Lal were honoured by the deputy chief minister.

Chairman, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Memorial Committee, Sayyed Athar Sagir Zaidi (Turj Zaidi), noted urdu scholar and critic Sharib Rudaulvi, Minority Commission member Sardar Parwinder Singh, IAS Akhilesh Mishra, Abbas Raza Nayyar, Sanjay Chaudhary, Tanvi Rizvi, Rumana Siddiqui, Asif Rizvi were present on the occasion.