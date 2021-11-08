Home / Cities / Lucknow News / World Urdu Day eve: Language should not be associated with one religion, says UP Dy CM
lucknow news

World Urdu Day eve: Language should not be associated with one religion, says UP Dy CM

On World Urdu Day eve, Dinesh Sharma said the language is the language of all and conveys the message of love
Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that special efforts were being made by the state government for the development of Urdu. (HT File Photo)
Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that special efforts were being made by the state government for the development of Urdu. (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Urdu should not be associated with a religion but is the language of the whole nation. It breaks boundaries of religion and is the language of all. It conveys the message of love. I want the same bond between Hindu and Muslim brothers so that social harmony can be maintained. Those were the words of deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma as he greeted a gathering of shayars and literary figures in the auditorium of Urdu Akademi, on the eve of World Urdu Day.

The programme was organised by Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Memorial Committee, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said that special efforts are being made by the state government for the development of Urdu. It is working on the agenda of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas so that all sections of society benefit without discrimination. He said that soon work of digitisation of all Urdu manuscripts will be carried out.

Urdu writers Dr. Akhilesh Mishra (IAS), Ejaz Zaidi, Dr. Naseem Nikhat, Zameer Ahmed Siddhaki, Akbar Ali, Sai Shakeel Rizvi, Dr. Asmat Malihabadi, Dr. Taki Ali Abdi, SN Lal were honoured by the deputy chief minister.

Chairman, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Memorial Committee, Sayyed Athar Sagir Zaidi (Turj Zaidi), noted urdu scholar and critic Sharib Rudaulvi, Minority Commission member Sardar Parwinder Singh, IAS Akhilesh Mishra, Abbas Raza Nayyar, Sanjay Chaudhary, Tanvi Rizvi, Rumana Siddiqui, Asif Rizvi were present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out