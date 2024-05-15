World watched PM Modi file his nomination: Yogi

Urging the people of Kashi to create a record by ensuring the highest voting percentage on June 1, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the entire country was overwhelmed by the affection and enthusiasm showered on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a day when he filed his nomination papers. Defence minister Rajnath Singh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Brajesh Pathak during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow, Tuesday (PTI)

Evincing hope that Modi would be representing Varanasi in the Lok Sabha for the third time in a row, Adityanath said, “Every citizen who’s passionate about democracy and is conscious about the welfare of humanity had his eyes set on [PM Modi’s] road show and nomination filing. The country and the world are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and affection Kashi showered on the prime minister’s nomination filing and his arrival [in Varanasi]. He has worked tirelessly for 10 years for the world’s largest democracy.”

Calling Modi the world’s most popular politician, he said it was due to the PM that the world respected India more now. “Under the leadership of PM Modi, the new India has moved towards becoming self-reliant. The world watched his nomination filing in high spirits.”

The chief minister was addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Modi’s presence, at Rudraksh Convention Center on Tuesday.

“The PM’s connection with the people of Kashi as its public representative, and with the people of the organisation (BJP) is inspiring,” he added.

Adityanath said Kashi was creating a new identity as was evident with the changes that took place in the last 10 years. The prime minister’s leadership would further strengthen the country’s cultural renaissance, he added.

“PM Modi filing his nomination from Kashi is an honour not only for Uttar Pradesh but also the entire country,” Yogi added.

“With a resolve to end the negative politics of rumours...and the divisive policies of the opposition, the entire country will form a government under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Kashi will lead it for the third time.”

BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, Union minister and BJP candidate from Chandauli Mahendra Nath Pandey, Machhilishahr MP and candidate BP Saroj, BJP regional president Dilip Patel, the party’s Lok Sabha in-charge Satish Dwivedi, legislative council member Hansraj, Vishwakarma and metropolitan president Vidyasagar Rai were among those who attended the BJP workers’ conference.