World will remember Mahakumbh as a unique event for long: Yogi in Council

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the state legislative council on Wednesday during the state budget session, highlighted the grandeur of the Mahakumbh, calling it a unique event that the world would remember for a long time. (File)

He said some political parties, individuals and organisations were spreading lies about the global event, but the government focused on discharging its duties.

“The Mahakumbh received global appreciation, with even those not subscribing to the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) acknowledging its successful execution,” he noted.

“Despite the massive gathering over 45 days, not a single incident of robbery, kidnapping, molestation, rape, etc. was reported, showcasing the social discipline of Sanatan Dharma, which promotes unity and rejects casteism and regionalism,” he added.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, the CM said that those who raised concerns over water pollution and other minor issues were now left without answers. He asserted that for the people of India, the Ganga is the holiest river, and scientifically, flowing water purifies itself.

“While the SP did nothing for the water pollution in the Ganga when it was in power, we converted the sewerage point of Ganga at Sisamau in Kanpur into a selfie point by cleaning the holy river, Kanpur being the most critical point in the river’s journey,” he said.

The Mahakumbh also significantly boosted tourism in Kashi and Ayodhya, with locals displaying remarkable patience and hospitality, he added.

He called the religious fair not just a symbol of faith but also a major boost to the state’s economy. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of linking heritage with development, stating that pilgrimage sites like Kashi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj witnessed record footfalls, significantly improving local livelihoods.

The CM pointed out that before 2019, the number of visitors to Kashi was limited, but after the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the city underwent a remarkable transformation. Between January 13 and February 27-28, Kashi remained packed, with daily footfall ranging from 5 to 25 lakh devotees, who bathed in the Ganges and admired the grandeur of the holy city. He also appreciated the hospitality and patience of Kashi residents. A similar scenario unfolded in Ayodhya, where 5 to 15 lakh devotees visited daily.

Highlighting the scale of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the CM mentioned that on January 28-29, around 2 lakh vehicles were stopped in nearby districts, where locals arranged food and water for pilgrims.

He cited an example of a boatman’s family that owned 130 boats and earned ₹30 crore between January 13 and February 26.

CM Yogi asserted that every section of society benefited financially from Mahakumbh, estimating its economic contribution to Uttar Pradesh at over ₹3.5 lakh crore. He attributed this success to PM Modi’s vision and declared that UP was the soul of India, with the world witnessing the grand spectacle of Mahakumbh.

Yogi said that under PM Modi’s leadership India was poised to become the world’s third biggest economy by 2027.

Highlighting his government’s work and the state of economy under it, the CM said UP had not levied any new taxes during the last years. On the other hand, it slashed VAT on diesel and petrol.

He said despite it being the country’s most populous state, UP was a revenue-plus state and had no dearth of funds for development works. He said UP’s GSDP prior to 2017 was merely ₹12.75 lakh crore and in eight years under the BJP government the state’s GSDP rose to ₹27.51 lakh crore by 2024.

The CM said the perception of UP changed after 2017 and now investors made beelines to invest in the state because of the change in perception. He advised the SP to introspect.

“Good law and order and improved infrastructure are prerequisites to investment to come and the SP was enemy to both,” he said.