YEIDA proposes Olympic city, village in Gautam Buddh Nagar

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has proposed to set up an Olympic city and an Olympic village

in a large area near the upcoming NOIDA International Airport at Gautam Buddh Nagar district’s Jewar area, confirmed YEIDA chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh. Both the complexes will house multiple stadiums and hundreds of residential apartments.

“We’ve proposed an Olympic city and an Olympic village about 5 km away from the NOIDA International Airport coming up in Jewar. We have identified 5000 hectares and a sector for the purpose. We propose to set up 29 stadiums and 5,500 flats there,” said Singh.

Singh, however, said the YEIDA was yet to consult the International Olympic Committee or the Indian Olympic Association on the issue and he was not aware whether India would bid to host the 2036 Olympics. He said the development of such facilities would, however, be useful. Union minister for sports Anurag Thakur, speaking to a news channel recently, had indicated that India might bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

The YEIDA has, meanwhile, incorporated the proposal to develop the Olympic city and village in its draft master plan, which has been approved by the YEIDA board recently. “The YEIDA board has approved the master plan at its meeting held on September 13. We have sent the proposal to the state government for approval. We hope the state government may approve the same soon,” said Singh.

According to the YEIDA’s draft Master Plan 2041, the Master Plan 2031 mentions Sector-25 as ‘sports city’. The plan provides for racing tracks and residential units. It also provides for development of the YEIDA area in such a way that it will have potential to be a host city for the Olympic games, international expositions, or other related events. The open space includes recreational areas, green areas vacant lands, flood plains, etc.

Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, meanwhile, said the state government was yet to receive the proposal and an appropriate decision on the same would be taken once it was received.

