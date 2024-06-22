Yoga Shapath Abhiyan: U.P. universities mobilise 25.93 lakh to take pledge, set world record

A total of 25.93 lakh people were mobilised by 34 universities and educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh to take an online pledge as part of the Yoga Shapath Abhiyan between June 11 and 18. This has found its way into the Guinness World Records. Governor Anandiben Patel receiving a Guinness World Record certificate at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow on Friday (Sourced)

The exercise was taken up by governor Anandiben Patel. A representative adjudicator of Guinness World Record handed over the certificate to governor at Raj Bhawan on Friday. Adjudicator Kumari Ayani Turbali, while presenting the certificate, called it a big achievement.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

On the occasion, certificates were distributed by the governor and chancellor to 12 universities who put up an excellent performance in the campaign. Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur alone accounted for 2.88 lakh pledges followed by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow (2.15 lakh pledges), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly (2.11 lakh) and the Lucknow University (1.93 lakh).

Other universities whose contributions were acknowledged included Deendayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi, Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya and Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.

Congratulating the state universities, the governor said, “When we are determined towards any work and have faith in ourselves, then that work gets completed.” She said that it is necessary to work together for positive results. She underlined the importance of teamwork for success in any job.

The governor said that such programs would be organized in future also. She said that 100% oath taking should be done in proportion to the number of students studying in universities.

The governor also directed authorities to get regular medical checkups done for the students and to take full responsibility for the HPV vaccination of every young girl and woman in adopted villages.

She said that work should be done by forming a team and with mutual participation. She also reviewed the implementation of Samarth Portal in universities. The vice-chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Prof Vinay Pathak, spoke about the challenges, struggles, process and proceedings related to making the record and congratulated the entire team calling it a historic moment.

Additional chief secretary to the governor, Sudhir Mahadev Bobde described gave the credit of setting the world record to the visionary leadership of the governor and the chancellor of the state universities.