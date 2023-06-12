Yoga week from June 14: Guv asks state varsities to promote Yoga in water, malkhamb

Governor Anandiben Patel who is also the chancellor of the state universities, asked all the varsity authorities to prepare for the upcoming ‘International Yoga Day’ celebrations on June 21 and make a strong claim to create a world record. Governor Anandiben Patel. (File)

She further asked the universities to include different types of Yoga like Jalayog (Yoga in water), malkhamb, Yoga with dance, and Yoga with music in their event while making them theme based.

In view of Yoga Day, many universities of the state have started ‘Yoga Pakhwada’, while the remaining other universities are preparing to organise Yoga Week from June 14 to 21. This year various programmes like poster competition, debate competition, essay writing, rangoli competition, Yoga training, and awareness towards Yoga have started in universities for Yoga Day being organised on the theme of ‘Har Ghar Aangan Yoga’.

Governor directed the universities to involve a large number of students in each and every activity of the Yoga event.

She asked them to form a council of students to connect with the preparations for the Yoga event and make them participate.

She said that every university should organise Yoga practice in its adopted villages, at anganwadi centres and also for pregnant women and ailing people under the guidance of trained Yoga teachers.

She said that medical universities should organise different types of Yoga which are beneficial for different diseases. The governor asked universities to organise Yoga Day at places like martyr’s memorials, historical heritage sites, Sangam Sthal, Ganga Ghats.

She said that local public representatives should also be invited to the event and students should be given an opportunity to perform Yoga with the public representative in every event. She also instructed boatmen to connect with Yoga practice.

Meanwhile, the University of Lucknow is all set to celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day with a series of events and activities, guided by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh. The faculty of yoga and alternative medicine at the LU has already organised various engaging activities as a part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Looking ahead, LU has planned a diverse range of activities for the upcoming days. On June 13, special Yoga sessions will be organised for international students, followed by an energising session of Musical Yoga.

On June 14, Yoga sessions tailored for pregnant women will take place, while on June 15, Geriatric Yoga sessions will cater to the needs of the elderly. Furthermore, on June 18, an exciting Yoga session in water is scheduled, offering a unique experience to the participants.

The grand culmination of the International Yoga Day celebrations will take place on June 21, with the participation of approximately 3,000 students at the main campus and another 1,000 students at the second campus of the LU.

Moreover, in colleges associated with LU across five districts, namely Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur, Lucknow, Hardoi, and Sitapur, more than one lakh students will join in performing Yoga simultaneously.