 Yogi 2.0 ministry’s first expansion today - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Yogi 2.0 ministry’s first expansion today

Yogi 2.0 ministry’s first expansion today

ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
Mar 05, 2024 07:08 AM IST

Yogi Adityanath may utilise the meeting of the state cabinet to brief his ministers about the future agenda that includes his government’s achievements and preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The much-awaited first expansion of the Yogi 2.0 ministry is set to take place on Tuesday. Though no official announcement has been made, the exercise will happen at 5pm at Raj Bhavan, sources said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT FILE)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT FILE)

Governor Anandiben Patel, who is in the Braj region, is expected to be back at Raj Bhavan in the afternoon on Tuesday after attending the convocation ceremony of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also convened a meeting of his cabinet in the forenoon.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has convened a state cabinet meeting at 11am on Tuesday. The ministerial expansion is likely to take place later in the day at 5pm on Tuesday,” said at least two senior persons aware of the development.

Yogi Adityanath may utilise the meeting of the state cabinet to brief his ministers about the future agenda that includes his government’s achievements and preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Besides Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar those likely to be inducted in the ministry include BJP MLC Dara Singh Chauhan and one or two Rashtriya Lok Dal nominees. A senior minister said the chief minister may also induct two to three BJP leaders as ministers.

“The chief minister is yet to give any indications about the number of new ministers to be inducted in the ministry. He may communicate his decision on Tuesday,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, a probable contender for a ministerial berth confirmed that he has been asked to remain available in Lucknow on Tuesday.

With a permissible strength of 60, the Uttar Pradesh council of ministers has 52 members and eight vacancies. The members include 18 cabinet ministers, including the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers, 14 ministers of state (independent charge) and 20 ministers of state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Umesh Raghuvanshi

    Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On