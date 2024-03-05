Yogi 2.0 ministry’s first expansion today

The much-awaited first expansion of the Yogi 2.0 ministry is set to take place on Tuesday. Though no official announcement has been made, the exercise will happen at 5pm at Raj Bhavan, sources said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT FILE)

Governor Anandiben Patel, who is in the Braj region, is expected to be back at Raj Bhavan in the afternoon on Tuesday after attending the convocation ceremony of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also convened a meeting of his cabinet in the forenoon.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has convened a state cabinet meeting at 11am on Tuesday. The ministerial expansion is likely to take place later in the day at 5pm on Tuesday,” said at least two senior persons aware of the development.

Yogi Adityanath may utilise the meeting of the state cabinet to brief his ministers about the future agenda that includes his government’s achievements and preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Besides Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar those likely to be inducted in the ministry include BJP MLC Dara Singh Chauhan and one or two Rashtriya Lok Dal nominees. A senior minister said the chief minister may also induct two to three BJP leaders as ministers.

“The chief minister is yet to give any indications about the number of new ministers to be inducted in the ministry. He may communicate his decision on Tuesday,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, a probable contender for a ministerial berth confirmed that he has been asked to remain available in Lucknow on Tuesday.

With a permissible strength of 60, the Uttar Pradesh council of ministers has 52 members and eight vacancies. The members include 18 cabinet ministers, including the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers, 14 ministers of state (independent charge) and 20 ministers of state.