Yogi Adityanath asks for increasing training capacity of police personnel

Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:48 AM IST

Yogi Adityanath appreciated the Uttar Pradesh police for successful completion of training of more than 1.5 lakh police constables in record time.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting of police and home department officials. (FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the training capacity of police personnel should be strengthened to impart quality and latest expertise to the police force. The chief minister was addressing home department and police officers at a review meeting. Yogi Adityanath appreciated the Uttar Pradesh police for successful completion of training of more than 1.5 lakh police constables in record time.

Principal secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad said, in view of the chief minister’s instruction, special emphasis is being laid on training of the police constables.

The training capacity of nine police training institutes has been doubled from 5,650 trainees to 11,500. The state government has established two new training centres at Sultanpur and Jalaun districts, increasing the number of training institutes to 11, he said.

Police Training School Meerut has been renamed as ‘Dhansingh Gurjar Police Training School’.

The state government has created 1227 additional posts for nine police training institutes.

