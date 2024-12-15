Yogi Adityanath asks SGPGIMS doctors: Why can’t we triple the number of surgeries, transplants?

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) to triple their efforts to meet the patients’ demand for quality care. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak at the 41st Foundation Day of SGPGIMS in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at the 41st foundation day of the institute in Lucknow, the chief minister asked the doctors: “Can we triple the number of patients seen by doctors at PGI next year? Why can’t we triple the number of surgeries and transplants?”

“The government will ensure all necessary resources are provided,” he said.

Noting that SGPGI has completed 41 years, he said the next nine years will be crucial for its growth. However, he stressed the need for continuous hard work to reduce patient waiting times and improve the overall healthcare system.

Urging doctors to raise awareness about organ donation, particularly among families of brain-dead patients, he said this would help address the critical need for organ transplants and improve outcomes for many patients.

He emphasized that a healthy India is essential for making the country developed by 2047, leading to a prosperous nation.

He mentioned that SGPGI is the first institution in the country to receive ₹500 crore through CSR (Corporate Social Responsbility) funds.

“These funds are being used to support initiatives like the Saloni Heart Foundation, which provides life-saving heart surgeries for children. Additionally, a shelter home (Rain Basera) is being constructed with CSR support,” he stated.

Reflecting on the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that at the time, 36 districts in Uttar Pradesh lacked ICU beds. On the director’s suggestion, the tele-ICU facility was introduced, saving thousands of lives.

He added that six medical colleges have already been integrated into the tele-ICU system in the first phase, and efforts are under way to connect all medical colleges in the state to this facility in the future.

He also said the SGPGIMS is setting high standards in healthcare and medical education, not only in Uttar Pradesh but also across North India.

“SGPGI is currently performing robotic surgeries and is now advancing towards becoming a centre for utilising AI to enhance patient care. This reflects the institute’s remarkable progress,” he remarked.

In 2024 alone, SGPGI registered 1,16,000 patients, treated 48,600 of them, and conducted over 14,000 surgeries, he said. The institute successfully completed 114 kidney transplants, 32 bone marrow transplants, 591 open-heart surgeries, and 319 robotic surgeries, he said. These achievements underscore SGPGI’s excellence and its growing contribution to healthcare.

The chief minister released the institute’s coffee table book. He also honoured faculty members and students for their outstanding research and exemplary performance. Departments that were once unimaginable are now being established, and the institute is working in mission mode with full commitment, he said.

The chief minister said between 1947 and 2017, only 12 medical colleges were established in the state. However, in 2023 alone, 13 government medical colleges became operational, admitting students for the first time.

Additionally, three government colleges under the PPP model and two private medical colleges were inaugurated, making a total of 18 new medical colleges this year.

“Free dialysis services have been introduced in all districts, along with the establishment of blood separator units in blood banks. The state also organises the ‘Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Mela’ every Sunday to provide free healthcare services,” the chief minister further said.

Highlighting the impact of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Adityanath said over 9 crore people in Uttar Pradesh are benefiting from Ayushman cards, with over 5.25 lakh golden cards issued recently. Senior citizens above 70 years are also eligible for free health insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh per year under the Ayushman Vayam Vandana Yojana.

Adityanath also mentioned that ₹73 crore was disbursed from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in the last year alone to the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital for the treatment of over 21,000 patients. He assured that no poor patient would face hurdles in treatment due to lack of funds, as the government is fully committed to providing financial assistance for healthcare.