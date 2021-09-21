BJP govt wiping out mafias and goons protected earlier in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government was wiping out goons and mafias that were protected by previous administrations.

Yogi was addressing a gathering after launching development projects and distributing certificates of various government-run schemes among the beneficiaries at Saidpur town of Ghazipur district.

In an apparent reference to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the CM said that some gangsters, who defamed the name of the district, were being wiped out in action taken by the current administration.

“The BJP government knows how to deal with goons, mafia very well. Bulldozers are being run over the properties of goons and mafia in the BJP government. In the previous governments, they used to get government protection,” he said.

He added that his government has been cracking down on illegal mining and occupations and removed land encroachments.

Yogi said the entire country was developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today people can do aachman (religious ritual) with Gangajal. Continuous efforts have been made for improving the health infrastructure...,” he said.

The CM also claimed there had been a big change in the state in the last four and a half years.

“The BJP government is working continuously for the benefit and development of farmers. Many schemes are being launched for their benefit. Government schemes are reaching every village now,” the CM said.

Yogi also alleged that while the opposition parties ignored development, it was the key agenda of the BJP.

“Development is the agenda of the BJP. The BJP government is dedicated to meeting the interests of the people,” he said.

The chief minister also promised to get the Purvanchal Expressway inaugurated soon by PM Modi.

“Purvanchal Expressway will change people’s lives. Development will get a new impetus in the entire region. PM Modi has worked to transform the country,” Yogi said.

He said the BJP government did not favour any caste, region and face and it worked for all sections of the society.

“In earlier governments, there used to be riots at every festival, but this is not happening in the BJP government,” he said.

Later in Jaunpur, Yogi alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress never thought about the country and its people. He also alleged that corruption was rampant when the Opposition ruled the state.

“Nepotism and graft was rampant in the previous regimes. But the BJP government ended the same and made recruitment process completely transparent,” he said.