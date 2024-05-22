Yogi Adityanath calls INDIA bloc a ‘Bhasmasura’

letters@htlive.com Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the public meeting ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Polls, in Basti on Wednesday. (ANI)

LUCKNOW: Launching a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday termed it as ‘Bhasmasura’ (a demon having the power to burn people to ashes) and warned the people against harming themselves by voting for the opposition alliance in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

In a whirlwind election campaign, the chief minister addressed rallies in Sant Kabir Nagar, Dumariyaganj, Basti, Sultanpur, Siddharthnagar, Jaunpur and Balrampur in support of the party candidates.

Hitting out at the SP, he said stampedes, fights, and anarchy were seen daily in Samajwadi Party rallies. It’s clear that party workers had no respect for their leaders. When in power, the SP exploited the common people. “During the SP government, all the goons and mafias used to unite to loot the state. Malpractices and chaos were widespread. Girls and businessmen were unsafe. The poor people died of hunger, farmers committed suicide, and the youths migrated. The SP had only one slogan: the vacant plot is ours,” he said.

“When the BJP came to power, we used bulldozers to remove illegal encroachments, to clean up the mafia and goons. When I was an MP in Gorakhpur, I used to challenge the mafia alone. I used to beat them and chase them as well. Traders were told to chase the mafia with shoes and slippers. Since 1996, there has not been a single case of extortion from even a single businessman in Gorakhpur. The mafias were controlled,” he said.

The CM said that Congress had opted for an alliance with tainted, corrupt, and family-based parties. Terming the SP-Congress leaders as anti-Ram temple, Yogi said they were against our country, as well as Hindus, Dalits, backwards, and the common people. “They are the ones who ordered firing on devotees of Ram and mourn the death of the mafias,” he said.

“After the death of the mafia, the people of the state felt relieved, but the SP leaders were shedding tears. When I asked an SP leader why he didn’t shed tears for the public, the poor, the farmers, the Dalits, the backwards, and the deprived, he said that the deceased mafia was their henchman. Through them, they used to extort money from common people. If you eliminate them, then we will be left with no other option but begging. I told them that no one will even give you alms because of your deeds. If you go to the people, the women and girls will chase you with shoes and slippers,” he said.

Continuing his attack on the Congress and SP, Yogi said, “The leaders of both parties will claim half the rights on the property of the people through inheritance tax. They also want to deprive the SC, ST, and OBC of the reservation rights by giving reservation to the Muslims.”

He further said that the Gorakhpur fertiliser factory, which was closed during the Congress government, was now working at more than 110% capacity. “Now, a wonderful confluence of India’s heritage and development is visible,” he said.

“Earlier, in the name of health facilities, there were only BHU in the Purvanchal region and a medical college in Gorakhpur but today a medical college has been established in every district, including AIIMS in Maharajganj, Basti, Siddharthnagar in Gorakhpur,” he pointed out.

Speaking at a public gathering at Government Inter College Mungarbadshahpur, Jaunpur, Yogi stated, “Five phases of Lok Sabha elections have passed. There is a unified voice across the nation - ‘Phir ek bar Modi Sarkar,’ ‘Abki bar 400 par’. The resonant chant of these slogans upsets the Samajwadi Party beyond measure. This regional party is contesting elections on only 60-62 seats.”

The CM remarked that Kripashankar Singh, born into an ordinary family, had carved out a distinctive identity in Mumbai through sheer hard work and dedication. He urged, “On May 25, accompany every voter to the polling booth so that they can vote for the lotus symbol. Let the SP candidates, who have failed to address the public’s needs for water, recognition, development, and combating mafia influence, lose their security deposits.”