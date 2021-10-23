Yogi Adityanath distributes appointment letters to technical assistants

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday distributed appointment letters to newly appointed technical assistants in the state agriculture department. A total of 1863 technical assistants (Group-C) got the appointment letters. He hoped the newly appointed technical assistants would help farmers update their technical know-how about agriculture methods.

Yogi Adityanath said 4.50 lakh youths had got government jobs through a transparent recruitment process in the state in the last four and a half years of his regime. His government had established an honest, fair and transparent work culture because of which the state was progressing fast, Yogi Adityanath added.

The chief minister said the youths recruited through a transparent process were devoting themselves wholeheartedly to the development of the state.

“UP’s economy that was on the 6th position in the country four and a half years is India’s second biggest economy today,” Yogi Adityanath pointed out. “Similarly, UP also improved its ease of doing business rank from 14th four years ago to 2nd in 2021,” he added.

The chief minister said that his government had taken a lot of measures for the welfare of farmers helping them enhance their income.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said UP was on top in food grain production in the country, adding that the state government had also broken all previous records of wheat and paddy procurement at the minimum support price (MSP) from farmers.