Yogi Adityanath distributes ₹297.95-crore scholarships to over 10 lakh students

The scholarship process was plagued by bias, delays and corruption in the past, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday.

But with the adoption of the technology-based DBT system under PM Modi’s leadership, eligible students now receive funds directly into their bank accounts, he remarked.

The chief minister made the comment as he distributed over ₹297.95 crore scholarships to 10,28,205 students via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The event was organised to transfer scholarships to students under the post-matric and pre-matric scholarship programme.

The initiative aims to support talented students and remove financial barriers in their education, he added.

He announced that scholarships will now be distributed twice a year, in October and January, so that students receive timely assistance. In 2016-17, only 8.64 lakh students benefited from scholarships; today, that number has increased to 62 lakh.

“Over 3.56 lakh students from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes received ₹114.92 crore, more than 97,000 students from the general category got ₹29.18 crore, 4.83 lakh students from other backward classes received ₹126.69 crore, and 90,758 students from the minority community got ₹27.16 crore through direct benefit transfer,” he added.

He reiterated that no eligible student in the state will be left without a scholarship. For those who missed out last year due to institutional lapses or technical issues, the portal has been reopened. Once data entry is complete, these students will also receive their scholarships via DBT in a special ceremony.

Quoting Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief minister said, “Baba Saheb taught us that only through education can we achieve self-reliance and contribute meaningfully to society.” He urged students to follow Ambedkar’s example and persevere through challenges. “We no longer lack resources; what we need is hard work, discipline and determination,” he added.

He shared that in the last eight years, more than 4.27 crore students have benefited from scholarships. Before 2016-17, previous governments had stopped scholarships for SC/ST students.

“Our government not only restored that scholarship funding for two years at once,” he said.

“Our commitment is clear; there will be no discrimination against any student. Honesty, transparency, and equal opportunity are our government’s priorities,” he added.

Yogi highlighted that the social welfare department is providing an annual pension of ₹12,000 via DBT to 1.05 crore families in the state. Earlier, beneficiaries received ₹300 per month every six months through a process riddled with middlemen.

“We’ve increased it to ₹1,000 per month, ensuring full and direct benefits,” he said.

The CM also highlighted the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, under which over four lakh daughters have been married off with government assistance of ₹1 lakh each.

Concluding his address, he extended Diwali greetings to all students and assured that all other eligible students will soon receive their scholarships promptly, ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of education.

A powerful step towardsempowerment, say students

Anshika Verma, a Class 9 student, said, “Receiving this scholarship fills me with pride. This scholarship is not just financial support but a powerful step towards empowering us. I’ll use this amount to build a better future for myself. I thank the chief minister for believing in us and creating such thoughtful policies for our growth.”

Rishabh Dev Mishra, a student of Government Jubilee Inter College, said, “This is a moment of great pride and happiness for me. Receiving this recognition through our chief minister is an unforgettable experience. I thank the Uttar Pradesh government for launching such a meaningful initiative. This scholarship has given us not just financial aid but also the confidence to move forward. I’m also grateful to my parents and teachers for their constant support and guidance.”