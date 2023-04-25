'Mafia had free run… now begging for life': Yogi Adityanath after death threat

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reiterated how criminals have been brought to book under his government's rule in the state.



Addressing a public meeting in Unnao, the chief minister said, "Before 2017, the mafia dons and professional criminals would proudly wander on streets. The youths, women and traders were scared to venture out of their homes. The shops used to close before sunset and markets wore a deserted look.”



“After 2017, the markets are open late in the night. The women can step out of their homes without any fear. Those mafia dons and professional criminals are begging for their lives", Adityanath added.



“There is no place for any mafia dons or criminals in Uttar Pradesh. There is no place for corruption and the corrupt either”, the chief minister said.



This comes amid the chief minister receiving a death threat from an unidentified person. A case has been registered against the unidentified person in Lucknow.

On Monday, Yogi Adityanath had kickstarted the urban body election campaign in Saharanpur wherein he had hailed the law and order situation in the state. “ "No Curfew- No Danga, UP mein sab changa' (Curfews and riots are no longer common in Uttar Pradesh today, everything is fine)”, ANI had quoted him as saying. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

In a veiled attack on the previous Samajwadi Party government, Adityanath had said, "Rangdari na Firauti, Ab UP nahi hai kisi ki Bapauti" (No extortions or kidnappings for ransom take place in the state and UP is no longer a family's legacy.)"

The Chief Minister continued by saying that mafias and criminals were a thing of the past and today Uttar Pradesh had evolved into a symbol of safety, prosperity, and employment.



Just days after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother were murdered in Prayagraj, Adityanath had said that mafias can no longer threaten people in the state.

