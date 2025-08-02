Yogi Adityanath reviews UP’s draft leather policy amid push for 22 lakh jobs

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed a draft of the Uttar Pradesh Footwear, Leather and Non-Leather Sector Development Policy 2025 amid a move to adopt a cluster-based development model as a core strategy that could generate 22 lakh new jobs. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised the importance of identifying regions in the state best suited for industry-specific development (HT FILE PHOTO)

He called for a result-driven policy to unlock the full potential of the state’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The initiative comes when Uttar Pradesh is taking steps to position its footwear, leather, and non-leather manufacturing sector on the global map.

Chairing a meeting of the MSME department, Adityanath emphasized the importance of identifying regions in the state best suited for industry-specific development.

He highlighted the state’s strong base of skilled artisans, raw materials, and industrial hubs like Agra, Kanpur and Unnao.

Currently, India ranks as the second-largest producer and consumer in the world in the leather sector, with the state playing a significant role.

Over 200 operational tanneries are located in Kanpur and Unnao, while Agra is recognized as the ‘Footwear Capital’ of the country.

Integrating production, design, research, and training on a single platform could not only attract large-scale investments, but also generate employment opportunities for lakhs of youth, the chief minister said.

He stressed on the need to develop key infrastructure like flatted factory complexes to offer modern, efficient workspaces for industrial units.

During the meeting, officials apprised the CM that the proposed policy could generate around 22 lakh new jobs in the coming years.

The chief minister said the policy should not only promote leather and non-leather footwear manufacturing units, but also extend special incentives to ancillary units producing components like buckles, zips, soles, insoles, laces, dyes, chemicals, heels, threads, tags and labels.

He advocated support for units manufacturing specialised machinery for leather stitching, cutting, moulding, and production of non-leather safety shoes.

This integrated approach would help establish a complete and localised ‘design-to-delivery’ ecosystem within the state, the chief minister said.

He also underlined the need for robust strategies for skilling, packaging, and marketing to enhance product quality and competitiveness.

The meeting also included a discussion on the proposed Uttar Pradesh Industrial Asthan Policy, which aims at streamlining and improving the process of industrial land allotment, lease execution, construction, and production in the state.

Officials present at the meeting cited several challenges in the current system, including inefficient land utilisation, lease execution complexities, unauthorised mortgaging and subletting, and idle plots.

The new policy aims to eliminate these hurdles by introducing a transparent, streamlined, and time-bound system.

Plot allotment will be conducted via e-auctions or other transparent methods, with land prices determined area-wise. However, land rates for anchor units will be set by the state government.

“A clear, simplified, and accountable process—from land allotment to lease execution, construction, and production—would provide confidence to investors and catalyze industrial growth,” the chief minister said.

He also suggested the adoption of a ‘lease rent model’ to ensure optimal utilization of limited industrial land, minimize capital expenditure for investors, and accelerate development.

Adityanath also advocated incentives such as capital subsidies, stamp duty exemptions, and electricity and logistics support, along with a single-window approval system.

He directed officials to develop an integrated online portal for applications and disbursement of incentives to ensure a fully digital, seamless and trackable policy implementation process.